United States Steel Corporation Named To Newsweek's List Of The Most Loved Workplaces For 2021

United States Steel Corporation (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report ("U. S. Steel") was featured today in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking 43 rd among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work.

"At U. S. Steel, fostering a high-performance, caring culture is key to our success. Our industry-leading safety performance, diverse and collaborative workplaces, and inclusive benefit offerings are examples of how we create an environment where employees can thrive," said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. "Our employees are why we are so confident we can transform our 120-year-old company into a sustainable model for the steel industry of the future."

Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

"In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees - but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

"The best way to determine the strength of a company's culture is by measuring the degree of love employees feel for their workplace," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace.

The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's October 29 print edition and is currently available online.

U. S. Steel has been recognized by leading organizations for efforts to build an inclusive, diverse workplace. In addition to being one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces for 2021, U. S. Steel earned a perfect 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index earning the designation as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality." The company has also been recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Diversity Inclusion" in 2021 by the Disability Equality Index. In 2021, U. S. Steel committed to The Valuable 500 to ensure that disability inclusion is integrated into our business and workplace.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company's customer-centric Best for All ℠ strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

