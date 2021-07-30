United States Small Mobile Reactor Market Report 2021-2026, Featuring BWX Technologues Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, HolosGen LLC And NuScale Power

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Small Mobile Reactor (SMR) Market: Future Opportunities With Impact Analysis of COVID-19, 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Small Mobile Reactor (SMR) Market: Future Opportunities With Impact Analysis of COVID-19, 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes opportunity analysis of SMR technology in various wings of armed forces such as Army, Navy and Air Force. Potential production volume of TRISO fuel for the years 2020-2026 has also been included in the report followed by comparison of TRISO fuel on other parameters such as fuel production reactor units, low and high cost revenue to name a few.

Under competitive landscape, players based in the US SMR market have been split on the basis of different levels in the US supply chain such as reactor designers, Uranium miners, system hardware/ software makers, TRISO producers etc.

The US SMR market is a highly fragmented one with various players operating at different levels of the SMR supply chain. Curtiss-Wright Corporation, BWX Technologies Inc., NuScale Power and HolosGen LLC are the players whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

The market growth was not severely impacted owing to spread of the pandemic disease COVID-19. In addition the US SMR market holds lucrative opportunities in the years ahead. The US Department of Defense (DoD) and the FAA/US Department of Homeland Security airport/radar locations are expected to be amongst the early adopters of SMR technology. The DoD sites belonging to army, navy and air force hold potential for adoption of the SMR technology. Furthermore the factors that supported the growth of the market are rising demand for replacing fossil fuel, surging urban population and approval of small nuclear reactor.

The adoption of SMR technology is also confronted with various technical challenges. Mobile nuclear reactor requirements ranging from installation, transposability to operations and specific requirements of small reactors such as operational & maintenance cost and large EPZ to name a few are some of the crucial challenges in the way of mobile nuclear technology. Several technical challenges have been identified like need of technology development like advanced moderators, heat management, fuel and material qualification and licensing/ regulatory.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Small Mobile Reactors (SMR): An Overview2.2 Mobile Reactors Value Chain2.3 Evolution for SMR2.4 Types of SMR2.5 Key Features of Different SMR Technologies2.6 Examples of SMR Technology2.7 Generation IV Advanced Reactors: An Overview

3. The US SMR Market Opportunity Analysis3.1 Small Mobile Reactors (SMR): Opportunity Analysis3.2 The US Very High Temperature (VHTR) SMR Market Analysis

4. Growth Factors4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Rising Demand for Replacing Fossil Fuel4.1.2 Surging Urban Population4.1.3 Approval of Small Nuclear Reactor

5. Mobile Nuclear Power Challenges5.1 Mobile Nuclear Reactor Requirements5.2 Small Reactor Challenges and Additional Requirements5.3 Technical Challenges

6. COVID-19

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 The US Small Mobile Reactor (SMR) Market Players: A Financial Comparison7.2 Players in the US Mobile Nuclear Reactor Supply Chain

8. Company Profiles

BWX Technologues Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

HolosGen LLC

NuScale Power

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ihfe1

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-small-mobile-reactor-market-report-2021-2026-featuring-bwx-technologues-inc-curtiss-wright-corporation-holosgen-llc-and-nuscale-power-301345099.html

SOURCE Research and Markets