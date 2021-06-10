United States Rosacea Market Report 2021-2025: Approval Of New Drugs / Aging Population / High Prevalence Rate Of Rosacea / Unhealthy Eating Habits And Environmental Factors

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Rosacea Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Rosacea Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Rosacea Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition), provides a detailed analysis of the US rosacea market with market sizing and growth pattern.

The analysis includes rosacea market in terms of value, volume and number of patients seeking treatment. The report also provides an overview of the US dermatology drugs market in terms of value and market share by segments.

The US rosacea market has grown over the past few years and is projected to grow at a high growth rate on the back of rising incidence of disease, and aging population.

The growth in the market will be driven by unhealthy eating habits and environmental factors, rising disposable income, ageing population, escalating healthcare expenditure, high prevalence of rosacea, etc. Yet the market growth is restrained by factors such as lack of awareness and knowledge and stringent government regulations for the approval of new drugs.The COVID-19 pandemic has led to decline in appointments of rosacea patients with dermatologists mainly due to travel restrictions. Thereby, impacting the market growth negatively as far as 2020 is concerned.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and summarizes the dynamic forces that are and will be accountable for growth of the industry. Growth of the US rosacea market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.Vyne Therapeutics (Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Galderma, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., and Abbvie (Allergan Plc) are some of the major players whose company profiling has been done in the report. This segment of the report summarizes business overview, financial overview and the business strategies adopted by respective companies. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Overview of Rosacea2.1.1 Symptoms of Rosacea2.1.2 Causes of Rosacea2.1.3 Types of Rosacea2.1.4 Treatment of Rosacea 3. The US Market Analysis3.1 The US Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis3.1.1 The US Dermatology Drugs Market by Value 3.1.2 The US Dermatology Drugs Market by Segments (Rosacea and Others) 3.2 The US Rosacea Market Analysis3.2.1 The US Rosacea Market by Value3.2.2 The US Rosacea Market by Volume3.2.3 The US Rosacea Market by Number of Patients Seeking Treatment 4. Impact of COVID-194.1 Impact on the US Rosacea Market 4.1.1 Potential Opportunities 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Aging Population5.1.2 Rising Disposable Personal Income5.1.3 Escalating Healthcare Expenditure5.1.4 Unhealthy Eating Habits and Environmental Factors5.1.5 High Prevalence Rate of Rosacea5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Lack of Awareness5.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Approval of New Drugs 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 The US Rosacea Market Players: A Financial Comparison6.2 The US Rosacea Drugs Competitive Landscape6.3 The US Rosacea Market Players Competitive Landscape 7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview7.3 Business Strategy

Vyne Therapeutics (Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)

Galderma

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Abbvie (Allergan Plc)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/od9nve

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-rosacea-market-report-2021-2025-approval-of-new-drugs--aging-population--high-prevalence-rate-of-rosacea--unhealthy-eating-habits-and-environmental-factors-301310321.html

SOURCE Research and Markets