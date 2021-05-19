United States Restaurant Reopening Report 2020: Face Masks & Shields, Single-Use Products, Disinfectant Products - Impact On Supplies That Restaurants Are Expected To Need In Order To Safely Reopen

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Restaurant Reopening: COVID-19 Impact on Supplies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Restaurant Reopening: COVID-19 Impact on Supplies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the US restaurant market for disposable/single-use products that restaurants are expected to need in order to safely reopen and operate during the pandemic.

Restaurants are facing a number of challenges dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. How has the macroeconomic environment changed and what does it mean for restaurants reopening going forward?

These items are:

Disinfecting products, including surface disinfecting wipes and I&I disinfectants and sanitizers

Disposable face masks and face shields

Single-use foodservice products, including containers and lids, beverage cups, lids and sleeves, bags and other flexible packaging, and serviceware

The study covers only sales to eating and drinking places and excludes other foodservice operations such as schools, hospitals, sports and entertainment venues, and retail stores.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Study Scope & Definitions

Face Masks & Shields

Single-Use Products

Disinfectant Products

3. COVID-19 Trends in the US

4. Economic & Social Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Economic Outlook

Introduction

Real GDP

Personal Consumption Expenditures

Retail & Foodservice Sales

Social Distancing & Mask Usage Requirements

5. COVID Impact on the Restaurant Industry

Foodservice Revenues, Establishments, & Employment

Foodservice Establishments

Foodservice Employment

Foodservice Revenues

State & Local Trends in Restaurant Restrictions

Restaurant Closures

Growth in Food Delivery & Off Premise Dining

Menu Reductions & Increasing Prices

Limited Service (Quick-Service & Fast Casual) Restaurant Trends

Full Service & Buffet Restaurant Trends

Coffee & Snack Shop Trends

6. Historical Trends with 2025 Projections

Outlook for Key Foodservice Supplies

Foodservice Disposables

Foodservice Disinfectants (Liquids, Sprays) & Surface Disinfectant Wipes

Foodservice Masks & Face Shields

7. Trends in Key Foodservice Supplies

Demand for Selected Foodservice Supplies

Food Containers

Pizza Boxes

Plastic Takeout Containers

Clamshells

Donut Boxes

Beverage Cups

Takeout/Carryout Bags

Table Covers & Placemats

Disinfectants & Disinfectant Wipes

Face Masks & Shields

8. Further Information

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbziz4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-restaurant-reopening-report-2020-face-masks--shields-single-use-products-disinfectant-products---impact-on-supplies-that-restaurants-are-expected-to-need-in-order-to-safely-reopen-301295071.html

SOURCE Research and Markets