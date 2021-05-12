United States Residential Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2021: Historical Data For 2009, 2014, And 2019 And Forecasts For 2024 And 2029

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Residential Lighting Fixtures Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Residential Lighting Fixtures Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes US markets for residential general purpose lighting fixtures. Products covered include all lighting fixtures installed on new or existing single-family, multifamily, and manufactured homes.

Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are provided for lighting fixture demand at the manufacturer's level in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).

Excluded from the scope of the study are fixtures for indicator/signal lights and other special purpose lighting, as well as replaceable light sources (i.e., light bulbs). Automotive lighting fixtures are also excluded.

Specific products include:

Outdoor lighting fixtures

Area lighting



Flood and security lighting



Other outdoor lighting

Indoor lighting fixtures

Table, floor, and desk lamps



Emergency and exit lighting



Ceiling- and wall-mounted fixtures

Parts and accessories (e.g., fittings, shades, lenses)

Demand is also presented by new and improvement and repair applications for the following housing types:

Single-family

Multifamily

Manufactured housing

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Demand by Product

Indoor Lighting Fixtures

Outdoor Lighting Fixtures

Parts & Accessories

Pricing Trends

4. Housing Types

Demand by Housing Type

Single-Family Housing

Multifamily Housing

Manufactured Housing

New vs. Replacement Demand

5. Key Suppliers & Market Share

Industry Composition

Market Share

6. Appendix

Scope

Definitions

Study-Specific Methodology

Sources

Associations & Agencies

Related Studies & Reports

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Economic Environment

Demographics

Consumer Spending

Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Residential Improvements & Repairs

Housing Completions

Housing Stock

Commercial Building Construction

Commercial Building Improvements & Repairs

Nonbuilding Construction Expenditures

Manufacturers' Shipments

Highway Spending

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thgr61

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-residential-lighting-fixtures-market-report-2021-historical-data-for-2009-2014-and-2019-and-forecasts-for-2024-and-2029-301289806.html

SOURCE Research and Markets