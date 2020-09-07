United States Railway Platform Security Market Outlook To 2026 Featuring Honeywell, FLIR Systems, Zhejiang Dahua, STANLEY, Wabtec, Avnet, Anixter And Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Railway Platform Security Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application (Subways and Trains), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The United States Railway Platform Security Market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period.

The key factors expected to drive the growth of the United States Railway Platform Security Market include growing suicidal cases and rising requirement to lessen illicit access to platforms. Additionally, rising proposals by the governing bodies along with the PPP model are further driving the market in the country.

The United States Railway Platform Security Market is segmented based on component, application, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period since railway platform security market is a solution-driven market.

Moreover, the enterprises are deploying perimeter intrusion solutions like video surveillance and systems sensors, to prevent security intrusion. Along with that, they are focusing more on protecting fences, walls as well as gates through sensors such as radar sensors, fiber optic sensors, infrared sensors and microwave sensors. Furthermore, the solutions are used to enhance the operational efficiency and railways' management systems, thus driving the segment growth.

Major players operating in the United States Railway Platform Security Market include Honeywell, FLIR Systems, Zhejiang Dahua, STANLEY, Wabtec, Avnet, Anixter. and others. The companies are focusing on inorganic and organic growth strategies in order to strengthen their market position and to expand their geographic reach.

For instance, in February 2019, Indra Sistemas entered a partnership with Begirale, which is a technology-based company specialized in computer vision and computer intelligence technologies. As per the collaboration, Indra Sistemas would use Begirale's products, begicrossing and begirail in order to enhance railway safety.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Railway Platform Security Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Railway Platform Security Market based on component, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Railway Platform Security Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Railway Platform Security Market.

Railway Platform Security Market. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Railway Platform Security Market.

Key Topics Covered 1. Component Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. United States Railway Platform Security Market Outlook5.1. Market Size & Forecast5.1.1. By Value & Volume5.2. Market Share & Forecast5.2.1. By Component (Solutions and Services)5.2.1.1. By Solution (Sensors, Video Surveillance Systems, Platform Edge Doors/Platform Screen Doors, Alert/Alarm Systems)5.2.1.2. By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)5.2.2. By Application (Subways and Trains)5.2.3. By Region5.2.4. By Company5.3. Market Attractiveness Index 6. North-East United States Railway Platform Security Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value & Volume6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Component6.2.2. By Application 7. Mid-West United States Railway Platform Security Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value & Volume7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Component7.2.2. By Application 8. West United States Railway Platform Security Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value & Volume8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Component8.2.2. By Application 9. South United States Railway Platform Security Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value & Volume9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Component9.2.2. By Application 10. Market Dynamics10.1. Drivers10.2. Challenges 11. Market Trends & Developments 12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 13. United States Economic Profile 14. Competitive Landscape (Partial list of companies)14.1. Honeywell14.2. FLIR Systems14.3. Zhejiang Dahua14.4. STANLEY14.5. Wabtec14.6. Avnet14.7. Anixter 15. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3t1qd

