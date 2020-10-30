United States Plant Protein Market And Investment Opportunities Report 2020: Consumption In The Country Will Increase From US$ 4706.2 Million In 2019 To Reach US$ 17326.9 Million By 2027
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Plant Protein Business and Investment Opportunities (2018-2027) Insight Series - White Space/Gap Analysis, Product Strategy, Innovation and Brand Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Market Size Across 50+ Segments - Updated in Q3, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The plant protein market in United States is estimated to record a steady growth with a CAGR of 19.6% during 2018-2020. Plant protein industry is expected to continue to grow in United States over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 17.3% during 2021-2027. The plant protein consumption in the country will increase from US$ 4706.2 million in 2019 to reach US$ 17326.9 million by 2027.The US food industry has noticed a paramount shift when it comes to the adoption of plant-based proteins in the last decade. Poultry and beef protein consumption still holds the majority percentage in the country. However, consumers particularly, the millennials and Gen Z population are leaning towards plant-based protein products. Future growth prospect of the market is attracting startups to participate in the market. It is expected that innovative products using new ingredients will drive the future growth of the market.Moreover, COVID-19 has reinforced the demand for plant-based products especially, plant-based meats, thereby inducing competition in the market. The sector has recorded a significant increase in the number of new product launches. Similarly, the number of food tech companies is increasing and expected to increase rivalry in the market in the short term. ScopeThis research report provides in-depth analysis of plant protein industry in United States, providing white space/gap analysis, product innovation, product claims analysis, and brand share analysis, competitive landscape, market size across 50+ segments. Below is the taxonomy, providing detailed scope of coverage. United States Plant Protein Market Dynamics - Strategy & Innovation
- Competitive Landscape Snapshot
- White Space/Demand Gap Analysis by Product Category
- Brand Share by Product Category
- Key Innovative Launches
- Insights on Market Dynamics
United States Plant Protein Market Size by Ingredients
- Soy
- Pea
- Beans & Lentils
- Hemp
- Flaxseed, Pumpkin & Other
- Brown Rice
- Quinoa
- Spirulina & Seaweed
- Nuts
- Other
United States Plant Protein Market Size by Product Categories
- Nutrition Supplements
- Protein Bars
- Sports Nutrition
- Meal Alternative
- Dairy Alternatives
- Meat Alternatives
- Bakery Products
- Infant Formulas
- Other
United States Plant Protein Market Size by Functional Segments
- Ready to Mix
- Ready to Eat
- Ready to Drink
- Ready to Cook
United States Plant Protein Market Share Analysis by Sales Channels
- Online
- In-Store
United States Plant Protein Market Share Analysis by Type of Retail Outlet
- Pharmaceutical & Medical Store
- Grocery Retailers
- Health and Wellness Stores
- Specialist Sports Store
United States Plant Protein Market Size by Retail Sales Pricing
- Premium
- Mid-Tier
- Low End
United States Plant Protein Market Size by Cities
- Tier 1 Cities
- Tier 2 Cities
- Tier 3 Cities
United States Plant Protein Consumption by Demographics
- Age
- Gender
- Income
Reasons to Buy
- Market Opportunity: Get detailed understanding of plant protein market opportunity in United States across 50+ segments.
- White Space Analysis: Understand gap in demand/supply across product categories and identify unique opportunities.
- Competitive Landscape & Brand Share: Get a detailed view on competitive landscape along with key brands across plant protein product categories.
- Strategy & Innovation: In-depth understanding of strategies adopted to gain market share along with a snapshot of key innovative plant protein product launches.
- Consumer Preference & Buying Behaviour: Gain insights into changing consumer consumption & buying preferences across plant protein product categories.
- Distribution Channel: Fine tune sales and distribution strategy by focusing on right channels to maximize ROI.
Companies Mentioned
- Apres
- Better Than Milk
- Beyond Meat
- Body Symphony
- Earthshake
- Enfamil
- Foods Alive
- Four Sigmatic
- Gardein
- Goodmylk Co
- IQBAR
- IWON
- Ka'Chava
- LivBar
- LYFE Fuel
- Manitoba Milling
- Micro Ingredients
- Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc.
- Naturelle
- neat
- North Coast Naturals
- OHi
- Orgain
- Plant Works
- PlantFusion
- Senyia
- SimplyProtein
- SPROUD
- Sprout Living
- UB Super
- Vega
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfe2zy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-plant-protein-market-and-investment-opportunities-report-2020-consumption-in-the-country-will-increase-from-us-4706-2-million-in-2019-to-reach-us-17326-9-million-by-2027--301163964.html
SOURCE Research and Markets