United States Pharmacopeia Acquires Pharmatech Associates, Inc. To Expand Services That Help Ensure The Quality Of Medicines

Expanded offerings will help regulated life science companies strengthen the supply chain for safe, quality medicines, and medical devices that are critical to patients

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Pharmacopeia (USP), an independent, scientific nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Pharmatech Associates, Inc. By adding Pharmatech Associates expertise, USP further advances its more than 200-year mission to help ensure access to quality medicines by extending services that assist manufacturers to meet global quality standards across the drug and product lifecycle.

The global medicine supply chain is a complex marketplace of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors from many countries. Making it more resilient requires a multi-faceted approach. The acquisition of Pharmatech supports our commitment to expand our capabilities to strengthen the supply chain of quality medicines, builds on our longstanding work with regulators and manufacturers globally to solve some of the most critical and challenging problems in the industry, and helps ensure patients have access to the medicines that they need. Pharmatech helps manufacturers satisfy global regulatory requirements to bring products to market, scale up manufacturing, effectively manage quality control, and remediate quality problems in a rapidly changing environment.

"The drug recalls we've seen in recent years and the supply chain challenges underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic have raised concerns about ongoing quality and safety issues," said Ronald T. Piervincenzi, Ph.D., USP's Chief Executive Officer. "This announcement positions us to continue to strengthen the supply chain and extend our many years of collaborating with global regulators and manufacturers to ensure the quality of medicines as we have done with our donor-funded work and ingredient verification services for API and excipients."

"We are pleased to share with USP the goal of helping manufacturers to bring safe and effective treatments to patients who need them. We bring a high standard of service to our clients, grounded in scientific excellence, and designed to meet the future compliance, quality, and business performance needs of the global healthcare industry," Bikash Chatterjee, CEO and Chairman, Pharmatech Associates.

Pharmatech Associates and its employees will continue its day-to-day operations independent of USP.

About USP

USP is an independent, nonprofit, scientific organization that sets quality standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients worldwide. USP's quality standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration and legally recognized in more than 50 countries. These standards, which are continuously developed and revised by more than 750 volunteer experts in science, industry, healthcare, and academia, are also used in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.usp.org.

About Pharmatech Associates, Inc.

Pharmatech Associates is a global consultancy for the life science industry, meeting the complex needs of clients with highly experienced scientists and engineering subject matter experts. Pharmatech's team specializes in Product and Process Development, Facilities and Capital Projects, Quality Compliance, and Regulatory Affairs. Pharmatech advises clients that range in size from startups to large multi-national corporations on projects in Asia, Europe, and North America from its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at www.pharmatechassociates.com.

Contact: Anne D. Bell adb@usp.org 1-240-701-3242

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-pharmacopeia-acquires-pharmatech-associates-inc-to-expand-services-that-help-ensure-the-quality-of-medicines-301327233.html

SOURCE U.S. Pharmacopeia