United States Pet Treats And Chews Market Trends And Forecasts 2021-2025: Pandemic-Related Changes To "Treat" Time
Within the gold-plated pet industry, pet treats and chews stand out as superstars, exceeding overall pet industry growth in 2020 and 2021. The market experienced a surge in demand over the course of the pandemic, with pet owners sticking close to home turning to treats as a way to interact with and pamper their pets.
New product trends in treats mirror those in the pet market overall, with health and wellness top-of-mind and sustainability, ingredient sourcing, and functional benefits all highly marketable selling points.
Also contributing to pet treats and chews' stellar sales growth is an increase in cat treat usage and price points, in synch with the industry-wide trend of premiumization. Sales are expected to continue their double-digit advance in 2021, growing 15% to $9.9 billion, on top of the remarkable 20% increase in 2020.
Long-term growth remains bullish as well, with a projected 12% 2020-2025 compound annual growth rate bringing sales to $15 billion. Additional market stimulators include humanization, natural/organic ingredients, limited ingredient formulations, made and/or sourced in the USA products, functional ingredients (CBD), and exotic proteins.
Scope of Report
The "Pet Treats and Chews in the U.S" report provides a detailed analysis of the many pet treat and chew product types in high demand, and examines how marketers are responding to the new competitive landscape including e-commerce and issues of product safety and transparency.
Building on analyses presented in previous editions of this report, this fully updated fourth edition breaks out historical and projected retail sales from 2016 through 2025 across four categories of treats and chews segmented by dogs and cats: indulgent treats, rawhide/long-lasting chews, functional treats/chews, and dental treats/chews.
The report also explores competitive strategies of key players, trends in marketing and new product development, and retail dynamics including the e-commerce boom and omnichannel marketing. Featuring exclusive data from the publisher's Surveys of Pet Owners as well as usage rates drawn from the MRI-Simmons National Consumer Study database, the report examines purchasing trends by product type and brand, as well as attitudes and demographic characteristics of pet treats and chews purchasers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Opportunities
- Health and Wellness
- Functional Products
- CBD
- Pandemic-Related Changes to "Treat" Time
- Cat Treats
- Alternative Proteins
- Sourcing and Transparency
- Subscription Boxes
- Omnichannel Marketing Replacing In-Store Experiences
- Creative Handling of Supply Chain Challenges
3. Market Trends
- Sales Growth Accelerates During Pandemic
- Indulgent Treats Tops in Sales
- Sales by Distribution Channel
- Market Outlook
- COVID-Spurred Growth Powers Treats Market
- Pet Owners Rely on Pet Treats & Chews
- COVID-19 Effects Still Felt Throughout Pet Market
- Pet Treats Provide "Family" Bonding Moments
- Treats for Training
- Increased Focus on Health and Wellness
- Functional Pet Treats Compete with Other Treatments
- Pet Owners Remain Vigilant on Pet Treat Safety
- Safety and Transparency Go Hand in Hand
- Opportunities in Cat Treats
- Competition from Wet Pet Food
- Pandemic Continues to Wreak Havoc on Supply Chain
- Pet Treats to Reach $15 Billion by 2025
4. Competitive Trends
- Competitive Overview
- Market Structure and Retail Dynamics
- M&A and Investment Activity
- Plant Expansions, Line Extensions, Packaging Changes
- Market Leaders
- Pet Treat Sales Controlled by Big Five
- Pet Owners Loyal to Food, Treat Brands
- The Retail Landscape
- Pandemic Alters Shopping Habits
- Private-Label Treats Follow Trends
- Retailer-Exclusive Products
- Autoship and Treat Subscription Boxes
- Petco Removes Rawhides from Offerings
5. Marketing & New Product Trends
- Treats and Chews Follow Pet Food Trends
- Made in the U.S.A. Top Product Claim
- Natural and Organic Treats
- Humanization
- Functional Treats
- Dental Treats and Chews
- Alternative Protein Treats Fueled by Innovative Sourcing
- High-Protein Treats
- Limited- and Single-Ingredient Treats and Chews
- Sustainability
- Trends in Rawhides and Long-Lasting Edible Chews
- Trends in Cat Treats
6. The Consumer
- Generational Cohorts
- Dog Population Trends
- Dogs in Context
- Distribution of Pet Ownership by Number of Dogs Owned
- Customer Household Base by Number of Dogs Owned
- Growth in Share of Dog Owners with Senior Dogs
- Trend Toward Medium-Size Dogs
7. Cat Population Trends
- Cats in Context
- Distribution of Pet Ownership by Number of Cats Owned
- Customer Household Base by Number of Cats Owned
- Growth in Share of Cat Owners with Senior Cats
8. Pet Treat Purchasing Patterns
- Indulgent Treats Most Popular Choice
- COVID-19 Drives Treats Purchasing Increase
- Long-Term Treat Usage
- Treat Purchasing Rates by Number of Pets
- Pet Treat/Chew Usage Rates by Size of Dog
- Treat Purchasing Rates by Age of Pet
- Treat Purchasing by Channel
- Treat Purchasing Demographic Patterns
- Treat Purchasing by Brand
- Treat Purchasing Demographic Patterns by Brand
