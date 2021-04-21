United States Pet Market Outlook 2021-2022: Pandemic Accelerates Digital Pet Care

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2021-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. retail sales of pet products and services reached $107 billion in 2020, up 9% over 2019, due largely to a COVID-19 driven spike in the pet population. All pet and veterinary industry trends - from how and why we get new pets to which pet care services we use and where - now intertwine with retail channel shopping trends.

Because most of the pet industry impacts associated with COVID-19 are in fact accelerations of existing trends, only a limited "return to normal" can be expected. Instead, COVID-19 has fast-forwarded the industry into the future. In 2021 and beyond, this new iteration of an "omnimarket" competitive landscape will be evident in several trends and effects:

A permanent remix of physical and digital shopping behaviors.

A growing role for direct manufacturer-to-consumer selling and shipping, along with retailer-based autoship and same-day delivery.

A continued diversification of the veterinary sector, including through in-store clinics or at-store vet clinic pop-ups, along with online pet pharmacies.

An expanded role for store-anchored (brick-and-mortar and/or virtual) pet acquisition or adoption, new pet set up, and training/obedience services.

Along with the re-confirmed recession resistance of the pet industry, several factors support a very positive near- and long-term outlook for the pet market. A surge in pet acquisition and adoption, across pet types, continued through the Christmas/Winter Holidays 2020. And once pets are homed, as evident in robust pet product sales and veterinary service revenues despite COVID, most pet care spending is non-discretionary. Moreover, stay-at-home and work-from home dynamics during the pandemic have deepened human/pet bonds, increasing the disposition among pet owners and "pet parents" to spend generously on pet care products and services to keep their pets (and themselves) healthy and happy.

Pet Industry Reset: Above Average Growth in Three of Four Sectors

Pet Product and Service Spending Per Pet-Owning Household

Retail Channel: Pandemic Accelerates E-commerce

Looking Ahead: Growth Market-wide Through 2025

COVID Economy Impact on Pet Owner Spending Mindset

Pandemic Intensifies Focus on Health and Wellness

Pandemic Fuels Pet Population Boom

Economic Challenges Put Limited Strain on Topline Pet Ownership

Dog and Cat Ownership Down Among Lower-Income Households

Catering to Deal-Seekers

Pandemic Accelerates Digital Pet Care

E-commerce

Veterinary Telemedicine

"Smart" Products

Pet Rescue Efforts Ramp Up During Pandemic

Sustainability and Animal Welfare

Investment and M&A

Pandemic Reset: Birdseye View

Industry Overview

An "Omnimarket" Era

Leading Pet Product Marketers and Brands

Leading Veterinary and Non-Medical Pet Service Operators

Fast-Growing Franchises and Private Companies

Pet Industry Leaders Launch Venture Funds Targeting Promising Start-Ups

Pandemic Resilience Spurs Investment Boom

Pandemic Reset: Accelerated Innovation

Channel Choices

Pet Food Industry Investment Shows Strategic Directions

Four Natural Pet Food Pioneers Change Hands

Superpremium = Natural - and "Healthier"

Fresh Pet Food

DTC Fresh Pet Food Marketers Enamor Investors

Sustainable Dovetailing with Alternative Protein

Science-Based Diets Dovetailing Into Natural

Lessons in DCM/Grain-Free Stumble

Pandemic Reset: Health, Home, New Pets

Channel Choices

Pet Supplements in COVID Overdrive

Pet Medications Also Riding COVID-Driven Hyper Health Wave

Focus on Home: Pets, Products, Positioning

BarkBox/Northern Star Merger Klieg-lights Subscription/DTC Sales

"Smart" Products Get Pandemic Push

