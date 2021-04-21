United States Pet Market Outlook 2021-2022: Pandemic Accelerates Digital Pet Care
U.S. retail sales of pet products and services reached $107 billion in 2020, up 9% over 2019, due largely to a COVID-19 driven spike in the pet population. All pet and veterinary industry trends - from how and why we get new pets to which pet care services we use and where - now intertwine with retail channel shopping trends.
Because most of the pet industry impacts associated with COVID-19 are in fact accelerations of existing trends, only a limited "return to normal" can be expected. Instead, COVID-19 has fast-forwarded the industry into the future. In 2021 and beyond, this new iteration of an "omnimarket" competitive landscape will be evident in several trends and effects:
- A permanent remix of physical and digital shopping behaviors.
- A growing role for direct manufacturer-to-consumer selling and shipping, along with retailer-based autoship and same-day delivery.
- A continued diversification of the veterinary sector, including through in-store clinics or at-store vet clinic pop-ups, along with online pet pharmacies.
- An expanded role for store-anchored (brick-and-mortar and/or virtual) pet acquisition or adoption, new pet set up, and training/obedience services.
- Along with the re-confirmed recession resistance of the pet industry, several factors support a very positive near- and long-term outlook for the pet market. A surge in pet acquisition and adoption, across pet types, continued through the Christmas/Winter Holidays 2020. And once pets are homed, as evident in robust pet product sales and veterinary service revenues despite COVID, most pet care spending is non-discretionary. Moreover, stay-at-home and work-from home dynamics during the pandemic have deepened human/pet bonds, increasing the disposition among pet owners and "pet parents" to spend generously on pet care products and services to keep their pets (and themselves) healthy and happy.
