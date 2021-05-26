United States Pet Market Insights & Forecast Report 2021-2025 - Internet Of Things (IoT) In Pet Care / Grain-Inclusive & Limited-Ingredient Recipes / Veterinary Telehealth

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Pet Market (Pet Food, Veterinary Products & Services and Pet Supplies): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Pet Market (Pet Food, Veterinary Products & Services and Pet Supplies): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US pet market is anticipated to reach US$127.87 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 3.50% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

The market growth was driven by various factors such as rise in millennial population, growing adoption of e-commerce in pet care products and increasing share of single-person households.

Furthermore, growth in the US pet market is expected to happen due to the surging adoption of veterinary telehealth and innovation of newer product categories. The market growth is likely to get disrupted due to pet food shortage.

The US pet market by category can be segmented as follows: pet food; veterinary products & services; pet supplies (products & OTC medicine) and other services. In 2020, the dominant share of market was held by pet food segment, followed by veterinary products & services segment.

The US pet market by distribution channel can be segmented into the following categories: online retail stores, specialty stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets. In 2020, the market was dominated by online retail stores segment. This was followed by specialty stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets segment. Scope of the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US pet market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (General Mills, The J.M. Smucker Company, Petco Health & Wellness Company, Spectrum Brands, Colgate Palmolive and Mars, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Pet Products/Food Manufacturers

Raw Material Providers

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Pet - Introduction1.2 Domesticated Pets1.3 Wild Pets1.4 Positive Impacts of Owning a Pet1.5 Negative Impacts of Owning a Pet

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Upsurge in Millennial Population4.1.2 Increasing Personal Disposable Income4.1.3 Increasing Adoption of E-commerce in Pet Care Products4.1.4 Rising Share of Single-Person Households4.2 Key Trends & Developments4.2.1 Surging Adoption of Veterinary Telehealth4.2.2 Growing Inclusion of Internet of Things (IoT) in Pet Care4.2.3 Innovation of New Product Categories4.2.4 Rising Incorporation of Grain-Inclusive & Limited-Ingredient Recipes4.3 Challenges4.3.1 Pet Food Shortage

5. Competitive Landscape5.1 The US Market5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players5.1.3 Research & Development Expenditure Comparison- Key Players

6. Company Profiles6.1 Business Overview6.2 Financial Overview6.3 Business Strategies

Colgate Palmolive

General Mills (Blue Buffalo)

Mars Inc.

Petco Health & Wellness Company, Inc.

Spectrum Brands (United Pet Group)

The J.M. Smucker Company

