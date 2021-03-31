United States Pet Insurance Market Report 2021-2025: Expanding Distribution Channels / Association With Competing Payment Options / Technological And Efficiency Improvements / Exotic Pet Insurance

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Pet Insurance Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Pet Insurance Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"The US Pet Insurance Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2021-2025 Edition)", provides an analysis of the US pet insurance market, with a detailed analysis of the market in terms of value, volume and the average annual premium.

There are many types of pet insurance policies from which people can select the best and appropriate policy which meet their requirements. These are deductible, co-pay, premium, pre-existing conditions, maximum payouts and waiting period. In maximum payout, there are five sub-types for special cases like maximum payout per incident, maximum annual payout, maximum lifetime payout, maximum payout per body system, and maximum payout based on a predetermined benefit schedule.

In premium pet policies, there are many factors which impact the premium insurance. Such as breed of the pet, species from which pets belong, age of the pet, and location where the services is to be provided. Keeping these factors apart, pet insurance is very beneficial for pet owners as they are able to save more money, they can save their pets without hesitation, increases the accessibility to different treatment options, saves on additional treatment costs, etc.

The US pet insurance market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing love for dogs and cats, growing interest of millennials for pets, etc. yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, barrier to entry, risks for a pet insurance company, etc. few new market trends are also provided such as, expanding distribution channels options, association with competing payment options, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US pet insurance market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Trupanion Inc., FigoPet Insurance, ASPCA Pet Insurance and Pet Plan Insurance are some of the key players operating in the US pet insurance market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Pet Insurance: An Overview2.1.1 Pet Insurance: Meaning2.1.2 Types of Pet Insurance2.1.3 Factors Affecting Premium Pet Insurance2.1.4 Benefits of Pet Insurance

3. The US Market Analysis3.1 The US Pet Expenditure: An Analysis 3.1.1 The US Pet Expenditure by Value3.1.2 The US Pet Expenditure by Category (Pet food and treats, vet care and product sales, supplies, live animals and OTC medicine, other services)3.1.3 The US Pet Expenditure by Basic Annual Expenses For Dogs And Cats3.2 The US Pet Insurance Market: An Analysis3.2.1 The US Pet Insurance Market by Value3.2.2 The US Pet Insurance Market by Volume3.2.3 The US Pet Insurance Market by Cities3.2.4 The US Pet Insurance Market by Average Annual Premium3.2.5 The US Pet Insurance Market by Top Encouraging Reasons

4. Impact of Covid-194.1 Impact on the US Pet Insurance Market4.1.1 Impact on Pet Care Market4.1.2 Impact on Pet Insurance Market

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivrs5.1.1 Increasing Love for Dogs and Cats5.1.2 Growing Interest of Millennials for Pets5.1.3 Rapid Growth in Consumer Acceptance of Pet Insurance5.1.4 Growing Disposable Income of a Household5.1.5 Increasing Transparency Regarding Coverage5.1.6 Growing Industry5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Barrier to Entry5.2.2 Risks for a Pet Insurance Company5.2.3 High Competition5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Expanding Distribution Channels Options5.3.2 Association With Competing Payment Options5.3.3 Technological and Efficiency Improvements5.3.4 Expansion of Exotic Pet Insurance

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 The US Pet Insurance Market: Player Analysis6.1.1 The US Pet Insurance Market Player by Share6.2 The US Pet Insurance Market Player: Price Comparison

7. Company Profiling7.1 Trupanion Inc.7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategy7.2 FigoPet Insurance7.3 ASPCA Pet Insurance7.4 Pet Plan InsuranceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzn4nk

