United States Payment Gateway Markets Report 2021: A Process And Decision Making Criteria Tool For Merchants To Use In A Payment Gateway Selection

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crowded Payment Gateway Landscape Offers Much To Online Merchants, Part 2: U.S. Market Company Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. market payment gateways report provides a process and decision making criteria for merchants to use in a payment gateway selection.

The good news for online merchants, large and small, is that they have a wide choice among payment gateway vendors in the U.S. market.

This bodes well for businesses who gain negotiating power as they deal with many gateways competing to offer the best array of online payment services. A downside for merchants is that the gateways have a propensity to check the same boxes of online payment acceptance features in marketing their services. So, distinguishing among a list of gateway vendors can become a tedious exercise for many merchants. "The e-commerce sales channel has grown exponentially, and the number of payment gateways in the U.S. market has followed the demand. Many are fintechs that began in the last 10 years, while others are found within legacy merchant acquirers, processors, card networks, and issuers.

Further, new entrants are coming into the market via the start-up route or from overseas competitors. Online merchants are winners in that they have never had such a large choice of vendors to choose from. But many merchants find the selection process among payment gateways to be daunting," commented Raymond Pucci, Director, Merchant Services Practice.

Highlights of this research report include:

Key findings summary from prequel Report

E-commerce sales surge data that drives payment gateway competition

Specific vectors for merchants to use in assessing payment gateways

Process for merchants in payment gateway selection

Profiles of 24 U.S. market payment gateway vendors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Many Competing Gateways Create a Crowded Market 3. Considerations in Selecting a Payment Gateway 4. Gateway Vendor Profiles

ACI Worldwide

Adyen

Authorize.net & Cybersource from Visa

Bank of America

BlueSnap

Braintree Payments

Checkout.com

Converge from Elavon

Fiserv

Global Payments/TSYS

NCR Payments (JetPay)

Stripe

WePay

Worldpay from FIS

2checkout (now Verifone)

5. Other Considerations For the U.S. Gateway Market

Bambora

Bolt

NMI

OLB Group

Paysafe

Spreedly

6. Conclusion 7. References

Companies Mentioned

2Checkout

ACI Worldwide

Adyen

Authorize.Net

Bambora

Bank of America

BigCommerce

BlueSnap

Bolt

Braintree

CardPointe

Chargebacks911

Checkout.com

Clover

Converge

Cybersource

Elevon

First Data Payment Gateway

FIS

Fiserv

Global Payments

Ingenico

JPMorgan Chase

Kount

NCR Payments

NMI

OLB Group

PayPal

Paysafe

Shopify

Spreedly

Stripe

WePay

TSYS

US Bank

Verifone

Visa

Worldline

Worldpay from FIS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/193kzr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-payment-gateway-markets-report-2021-a-process-and-decision-making-criteria-tool-for-merchants-to-use-in-a-payment-gateway-selection-301321779.html

SOURCE Research and Markets