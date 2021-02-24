United States Online Grocery Markets, 2021-2025 - Rising Demand For Grocery Apps / Integration Of Voice Technology / Increasing Role Of Social Media / Optimizing Digital Presence

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Online Grocery Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Online Grocery Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"The US Online Grocery Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" delivers an analysis of the US online grocery market with a comprehensive analysis of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segments, and segment analysis as well with their forecasted values.

Currently, in grocery shopping, online channels accounted for a small proportion of the total grocery market in the US, but anticipations are made that the market would gain momentum over the next five years i.e. 2021 to 2025. The market is expected to grow on the back of rising millennial population, growing e-commerce market, expansion of business models by major players, integration of voice technology, rising demand for grocery apps etc. However, the growth of the market is restrained by factors such as escalating storage and delivery cost, lack of personal verifiability of groceries, price fluctuation of grocery items etc.

The shelter in place orders by federal government alongside an increasing number of people in self-quarantine due to Covid-19 benefited the growth of the online grocery market. More and more people made use of mobile apps and ecommerce websites for purchasing grocery items, and many were first time online grocery shoppers.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US online grocery market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US online grocery market is in its nascent stage and market share is dominated by only few major players such as Walmart Inc., Amazon.Com, Inc., The Kroger Co., and Costco Wholesale Corporation whose company profiling has been done in the report, which include their business overview, financial overview and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

Walmart Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Overview of Grocery2.1.1 Types of Grocery2.2 Overview of Grocery Store2.2.1 Types of Grocery Stores2.3 Overview of Online Grocery2.3.1 Advantages & Disadvantages of Online Grocery Shopping2.4 The US Online Grocery Market: An Overview

3. The US Market Analysis3.1 The US Grocery Market Analysis3.1.1 The US Grocery Retail Market by Value3.1.2 The US Grocery Retail Market by Channels (Online and Offline)3.2 The US Online Grocery Market Analysis3.2.1 The US Online Grocery Market by Value3.2.2 The US Online Grocery Market by Penetration Rate3.2.3 The US Online Grocery Market by Top 10 Categories Bought Online3.2.4 The US Online Grocery Market by Fresh Categories Bought Online3.2.5 The US Online Grocery Market by Segments (Beverages, Dairy Products and Others)3.3 The US Online Grocery Market: Segment Analysis3.3.1 The US Online Grocery Beverages Market by Value3.3.2 The US Online Grocery Dairy Products Market by Value

4. Impact of Covid-194.1 Impact on the US Online Grocery Market4.1.1 Shelter in Place Orders bolstering Online Grocery4.1.2 Steps by Grocery Retailers to Weather the Crisis

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Rising Millennial Population5.1.2 Growing E-Commerce Market5.1.3 Increasing Smartphone Users5.1.4 Growing Internet Users5.1.5 Expansion of Business Models5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Escalating Storage and Delivery Cost5.2.2 Lack of Personal Verifiability of Groceries5.2.3 High Delivery Prices and Inefficiency5.2.4 Low-Profit Margins5.2.5 Price Fluctuations5.2.6 Difficulty in Penetration in Small Towns5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Rising Demand for Grocery Apps5.3.2 Integration of Voice Technology5.3.3 Increasing Role of Social Media5.3.4 Optimizing Digital Presence

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 The US Online Grocery Market by Players6.2 The US Online Grocery Market by E-commerce Sales

7. Company Profiles7.1 Walmart Inc.7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategy7.2 Amazon.Com, Inc.7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategy7.3 The Kroger Co.7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategy7.4 Costco Wholesale Corporation7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategy

