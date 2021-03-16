United States Online Grocery Market Analysis & Forecasts To 2027 - A US$152.3 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Online Grocery Market, by Segments (Staple Pantry, Ingredients, Beverages, Personal Care, Fresh Produce, Meat, Fish, Deli, Foods for Occasions), Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States online grocery market is expected to reach US$152.3 Billion by the end of the year 2026. The primary reasons for this growth are nationwide lockdowns due to COVID-19. However, there are other reasons too driving this market, such as rising disposable income, customers growing preference for a hassle-free shopping experience and people's increasing inclination towards comfort. Amazon is dominating the online grocery market in the United States by offering two services - Amazon Prime Now and AmazonFresh. The Prime customer benefits program has been a key sales driver in grocery. On the contrary, Walmart is winning customers for its online grocery segment by steadily capitalizing on its existing brick-and-mortar footprint and proximity to its customer base. In the last few years, the online grocery shopping rate has more than doubled. How COVID-19 is helping the United States Online Grocery IndustryAs the spread of coronavirus stockpiling of groceries and supplies was in full swing across the United States. Due to this, online grocery sales get an even bigger lift from the pandemic COVID-19. The coronavirus outbreak has encouraged purchasers to buy food and essentials online in higher numbers and more frequently. Get the complete analysis of COVID-19 impact on the United States Online Grocery Industry in our report.This report provides an all-encompassing analysis on the United States Online Grocery Industry.

Company Analysis

Walmart Inc

Amazon.Com, Inc

The Kroger Co

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Albertsons Cos. Inc

H.E. Butt Grocery Co.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. United States Online Grocery Market5.1 Snapshot of Total Grocery Market5.2 Snapshot United States Grocery Retail Market by Channels (Offline and Online)5.3 Online Grocery Market 6. Market Share Analysis6.1 By Segment Share6.2 By Gender (2019) Share6.3 By Generation (2019) Share6.4 By Company Share 7. Segment - United States Online Grocery Market7.1 Staple Pantry Items7.2 Specialist ingredients7.3 Beverages7.4 Personal Care7.5 Fresh Produce7.6 Meat, Fish, deli7.7 Food for Special Occasions 8 Company Analysis8.1 Walmart Inc.8.2 Amazon.Com, Inc.8.3 The Kroger Co8.4 Costco Wholesale Corporation8.5 Albertsons Cos. Inc.8.6 H.E. Butt Grocery Co.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2u9si

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-online-grocery-market-analysis--forecasts-to-2027---a--us152-3-billion-by-2026--301248626.html

SOURCE Research and Markets