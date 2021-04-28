United States National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard And Outlook Report 2021: Adoptions In Reading And Math Continue To Be The Largest Revenue Generators

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 United States National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard and 2021 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 United States National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard and 2021 Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2020 National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard and 2021 Outlook provide a singular look at sales by subject and publisher in particular states - those states classified as adoption states, which conduct statewide reviews and purchasing processes for instructional materials.

This report includes individual analyses of the Texas 9-12 English language arts adoption results, as well as significant sales results from individual districts in the K-8 social studies and science adoptions in California, 6-12 world languages and CTE sales in Florida and English language arts in North Carolina.

The onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with the beginning of the active decision-making season in school districts. While the pandemic disrupted the adoption process--particularly fulfillment--it did not crash it.

While adoptions in reading and math continue to be the largest revenue generators, seasons like 2020 with statewide adoptions in world languages and career and technical education courses provide opportunities for a broader array of publishers.

As 2021 gets underway, school districts gearing up for a new round of instructional materials adoptions. Among the leading opportunities is English language arts with a significant adoption in Florida (K-12), bolstered by opportunities in Mississippi and West Virginia and high school ELA in New Mexico.

The 2020 National Instructional Materials Adoption Scorecard and 2021 Outlook provides valuable insight into:

The process of state textbooks adoptions

The factors that influence sales in the school districts

Outcomes by publishers

The broadening of the field of participants in adoptions

Upcoming opportunities through 2024

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

3. Introduction and Trends

Guaranteed Demand

18 States Form Core of Instructional Materials Adoptions

Table Instructional Materials Adoption States

Adoption Cycles

4. 2020 State Adoption Results

Texas 9-12 ELA Adoption

9-12 ELA Adoption Texas 9-12 English Language Arts Adoption Sales, 2020

9-12 English Language Arts Adoption Sales, 2020 California Schools Pick Social Studies and Science Programs

Schools Pick Social Studies and Science Programs LA Science Order Share by Grade

Selected California District Adoption Sales, 2020

World Languages and CTE in Florida

Selected Florida District Adoption Sales, 2020

North Carolina Offered K-12 English Language Arts

North Carolina K-12 English Language Arts Adoption Sales, 2020

Takeaways from 2020 Adoptions

5. Looking Ahead-2021 and Beyond

Florida to Adopt English Language Arts

to Adopt English Language Arts Florida 2020- 2021 K -12 English Language Arts Adoption Bid List

2020- -12 English Language Arts Adoption Bid List Texas Updates PreK Systems in 2021

Approved Titles in Texas Proclamation 2021 Pre-K Adoption

Virginia Approves Science Core Curriculum Programs

Table Virginia Approved Science Titles for K-12 Adoption

Tennessee Launches Reading 360 Initiative

Alabama Launches a K-12 Math Adoption

Supplemental Resources

Coming Adoption Activity

State K-12 Instructional Materials Adoption Schedule, Purchase Years 2020-2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwy99d

