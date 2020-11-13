United States Military Veterans Honored At Pelican Landing Assisted Living And Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week the associates, residents and community partners of Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care respectfully honor all resident military veterans and veteran spouses who served in the United States Armed Forces.

On Veteran's Day, the Knights of Columbus honored the 23 veterans who are residents of Pelican Landing, recognizing their service to their country and presenting shirts and poppies as a traditional symbol of thanks. Each year, Watercrest Senior Living Group, operator of Pelican Landing, supports the community-wide recognition of all United States servicemen and women, and their spouses.

"As we continue to prioritize the safety and health of our residents, it is equally critical to take the time to celebrate our resident's life stories," says Kim Sviben, Executive Director of Pelican Landing. "Through our Watercrest programming, our team has the support to provide exceptional care, while focusing on each resident's mental and emotional well-being through unique events and activities, such as the Veteran's Day ceremony."

Watercrest Senior Living recognizes the importance of connecting each resident's cherished memories to their daily activities. It is the foundation of Watercrest's signature program, Personal Life Silhouettes. When a new resident joins the community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that resident's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Voted 2019 and 2020 'Best Assisted Living Community' in the Hometown News Reader's Choice Awards, Pelican Landing is a thoughtfully designed senior living residence. Ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1, the community offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. The neighboring area offers diverse retail and residential neighborhoods, the Sebastian River Medical Center, and a charming riverfront district with unobstructed views of the intra-coastal waterway. For information, call 772-581-0366.

In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.thepelicanlanding.com.

