United States Maintenance, Repair, And Operations (MRO) Market 2021-2026: Facility MRO Services Expected To Show Significant Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) market is expected to register a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The United States is one of the severely affected countries in the world by the outbreak of COVID-19. This continues to negatively impact various industries, as demand sare shrinking and several disruptions to supply chain and operational challenges.

Due to the pandemic, different small and mid-scale manufacturers either shut down their facilities or reduced production. In terms of large enterprises, almost all facilities are running at reduced capacities due to lower demands.

A study by Arc Advisory Group where 56% of the respondents were from North America found that over 40% of the participants increased visibility and intelligence in their facilities and reduced production at some of their plants. Almost 30% were closing manufacturing plants that were located in high-risk areas.

Key Highlights

The growing concern for increasing internal efficiency, growing digitization, and increasing investment in maintenance operations are some of the major factors driving the maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) market.

As MRO helps in reducing operational expenditure substantially through process efficiency and optimized supply chain management, an increasing number of end-user companies are investing in the market studied. Furthermore, the overall economic and manufacturing growth continues to drive maintenance and repair demand in developed and developing economies. The evolution of Industry 4.0 is also upgrading the MRO sector.

Moreover, E-commerce has brought many advancements to the management of the MRO supply chain. The ability to procure spare parts, maintenance materials, and consumables from cost control and spend management to aggregation strategic insights and workflow transparency. Online platforms have streamlined and optimized many purchasing functions. This is expected to be a key focus strategy adopted by various MRO vendors in the country. For instance, Zoro is an online MRO distributor, primarily serving US customers through Zoro.com.

Furthermore, the development of smart factories may bring advancement in the MRO sector. For instance, the growth of predictive maintenance, such as sensors and IoT, which allows manufacturing components to be replaced before visible defects appear, is also expected to transform the global MRO industry.

With the growing business propensity toward business analytics, predictive maintenance and push to reduce overall cost and increase profitability have positively influenced the studied market's growth. As the market studied has been witnessing a significantly increasing demand, many of the market players have been expanding their presence and capacity to cater to a large customer base and encasing the opportunity.

For instance, in January 2020 , Emerson Bearing Boston, a bearing company catering to the OEM and MRO markets globally, established a pump industry division dedicated to a fast-growing customer base, particularly in the oil and gas market.

Key Market Trends

Industrial MRO Accounts for the Largest Market Share

The adoption of industrial MRO equipment in the manufacturing industry has been impacted due to various driving factors, including the increasing demand to reduce cost, increasing market maturity, cyclical fluctuations in new equipment sales, and the rising need to enhance product quality. With enterprises in the manufacturing sector continuously seeking to achieve large profit margins, they have been looking to maximize return on net assets (RONA).

Further, manufacturing activities have witnessed exponential growth, owing to the region's government initiatives to introduce various programs, initiatives, and policies that encourage manufacturing activity.

For instance, in March 2020 , the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a Department of Commerce in the United States , opened a funding opportunity for high-impact projects that support the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is expected to be awarded to eligible public-private partnerships with private and academic sector manufacturing organizations on research, development, and manufacturing processes.

, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a Department of Commerce in , opened a funding opportunity for high-impact projects that support the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is expected to be awarded to eligible public-private partnerships with private and academic sector manufacturing organizations on research, development, and manufacturing processes. As of June 2020 , the Trump administration in the United States has been documenting a proposal to invest nearly USD 1 trillion on infrastructure to spur the country's economy back to life. A preliminary version of the proposal prepared by the Department of Transportation has been planning to reserve most of the investment for traditional infrastructure work, like roads and bridges, and set the funds aside for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband.

, the Trump administration in has been documenting a proposal to invest nearly on infrastructure to spur the country's economy back to life. A preliminary version of the proposal prepared by the Department of Transportation has been planning to reserve most of the investment for traditional infrastructure work, like roads and bridges, and set the funds aside for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband. Moreover, industrial players have also been deploying MRO equipment to reduce supply chain costs, mainly driven by transportation and production costs. Furthermore, collaborations in the space could provide further impetus to the market's growth studied during the forecast period.

For instance, in February 2020 , Galco Industrial Electronics Inc., an e-commerce driven MRO-focused distributor of electronic industrial control and automation components, was acquired by Freeman Spogli & Co. The company believes that the acquisition would pursue multiple expansion opportunities and strategic initiatives in the United States .

Facility MRO is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

Facility MRO services are receiving considerable demand from the building and construction industry. Due to the increasing construction activities in the region, investments in infrastructure are also expected to rise, which are further expected to increase the demand for MRO services in the industry.

Several regional players are carving out a niche by specifically catering to the construction end-user industry due to the surging demand. For instance, US-based Service Logic LLC offers a full range of HVAC services, like maintenance programs, that prolong the life of the equipment to strategic capital planning initiatives that help construction clients prepare for future investments.

Despite the decrease in sales and demand in the overall manufacturing sector, the food manufacturing sector is witnessing an upsurge with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Evolving consumer demands have fuelled faster production requirements in the region. As food manufacturers attempt to meet that demand, standards, such as the FDA's Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) regulations, have made food safety, product quality, and food processing plant maintenance into relentless efforts, further driving the studied market.

Furthermore, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of aerospace manufacturers and suppliers are shifting toward producing medical products, such as ventilators and face shields. Hospitals need to treat the growing numbers of seriously ill coronavirus patients.

Such initiatives are further expected to increase the demand for facility MRO services in the industry due to the increasing need for hygienic and efficient operations at the facility.

Further, All mining facilities must meet the security, safety, communication, HVAC, energy, and automation criteria. For instance, Sodexo USA offers mobile maintenance services, HVAC/R service, and remote monitoring for mining facilities operating in the regional marketplace.

Competitive Landscape

The United States Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market is highly competitive due to multiple vendors operating in the domestic and international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated. The significant players adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to expand their geographic reach and stay competitive. Some of the major players in the market are Ferguson PLC, W.W. Grainger Inc.?, WESCO International Inc. among others.

December 2020 - Graybar completed the acquisition of Shingle & Gibb Automation. Headquartered in Moorestown, NJ , Shingle & Gibb Automation provides advanced automation and control solutions to industrial users and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Shingle & Gibb Automation was founded in 1933 and had five locations in the eastern United States .

- Graybar completed the acquisition of Shingle & Gibb Automation. Headquartered in , Shingle & Gibb Automation provides advanced automation and control solutions to industrial users and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Shingle & Gibb Automation was founded in 1933 and had five locations in the eastern . February 2020 - Ferguson PLC completed its purchase agreement to acquire Columbia Pipe & Supply Co., an independent distributor headquartered in Chicago . This acquisition not only increases its existing customer base but also accelerates its Chicago market strategy to expand across the Midwest of the United States rapidly.

Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis4.4 Market Drivers4.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Operational Efficiency and Aging of Manufacturing Equipment in the Country4.4.2 Technological Advancements, such as the Emergence of Automated Solutions (Industrial Vending Machines)4.5 Market Challenges4.5.1 Commodification of MRO has led to Higher Competition, thereby, Affecting Industry Margins in Key Segments, such as Industrial4.6 PESTEL Analysis - US MRO Industry4.7 Major technological advancements - Convergence of IoT, 3D Printing, and Machine Vision systems4.8 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the MRO Industry 5 US MRO MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Industrial MRO5.1.1 Current Market Scenario5.1.2 By End-user Industry5.1.2.1 Manufacturing (Process & Non-Process)5.1.2.2 Construction5.1.2.3 Chemicals & Petrochemicals5.1.2.4 Food, Beverage & Paper Processing5.1.2.5 Others (Metal Processing, Transportation, etc.)5.1.3 Company Profiles5.1.3.1 NOW Inc. (DistributionNOW)5.1.3.2 Airgas Inc. (Air Liquide SA)5.1.3.3 Ferguson PLC5.1.3.4 Motion Industries Inc. (Genuine Parts Company)5.1.3.5 HD Supply Holdings, Inc.5.1.3.6 MRC Global Inc.5.1.3.7 Fastenal Company5.1.3.8 MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.5.1.3.9 Applied Industrial Technologies5.1.4 Market Outlook5.2 Electrical MRO5.2.1 Current Market Scenario5.2.2 By End-user Industry5.2.2.1 Manufacturing (Process & Non-Process)5.2.2.2 Construction5.2.2.3 Chemicals & Petrochemicals5.2.2.4 Food, Beverage & Paper Processing5.2.2.5 Others (Metal Processing, Transportation, etc.)5.2.3 Company Profiles5.2.3.1 WESCO International Inc.5.2.3.2 Sonepar SA5.2.3.3 Rexel Holdings USA (Rexel SA)5.2.3.4 Eastern Power Technologies Inc.5.2.3.5 Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc.5.2.3.6 Elliot Electric Supply5.2.3.7 Border States Electric5.2.4 Market Outlook5.3 Facility MRO5.3.1 Current Market Scenario5.3.2 By End-user Industry5.3.2.1 Healthcare and Social Assistance5.3.2.2 Manufacturing (Process & Non-Process)5.3.2.3 Construction5.3.2.4 Other End-user Industries5.3.3 Company Profiles5.3.3.1 Ferguson PLC5.3.3.2 W.W. Grainger Inc.5.3.3.3 Fastenal Company5.3.3.4 MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.5.3.3.5 Lawson Products Inc.5.3.3.6 The Home Depot, Inc. (Interline Brands Inc.)5.3.3.7 Builders Firstsource5.3.3.8 Bluelinx Holdings5.3.4 Market Outlook 6 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS Companies Mentioned

NOW Inc. (DistributionNOW)

Airgas Inc. (Air Liquide SA)

Ferguson PLC

Motion Industries Inc. (Genuine Parts Company)

HD Supply Holdings, Inc.

MRC Global Inc.

Fastenal Company

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.

Applied Industrial Technologies

WESCO International Inc.

Sonepar SA

Rexel Holdings USA (Rexel SA)

(Rexel SA) Eastern Power Technologies Inc.

Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc.

Elliot Electric Supply

Border States Electric

Ferguson PLC

W.W. Grainger Inc.

Fastenal Company

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.

Lawson Products Inc.

The Home Depot, Inc. (Interline Brands Inc.)

Builders Firstsource

Bluelinx Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7h7r5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-maintenance-repair-and-operations-mro-market-2021-2026-facility-mro-services-expected-to-show-significant-growth-301429267.html

SOURCE Research and Markets