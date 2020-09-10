United States Landscaping Market Analysis 2020-2025: Trends, Developments And The Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Landscaping Market: Growth, Trends & Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Landscaping market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Younger households in the United States are increasingly inclining towards gardening and lawn care activities under landscape maintenance. According to the National Gardening Survey 2018, the average spending per household on lawn care and gardening activities rose considerably from USD 317 in 2014 to USD 503 in 2017. Rising health consciousness of the millennial consumers is leading to the need for self-sufficiency in food and vegetable gardening in their yards and compounds, thus, resulting in a paradigm shift in the United States landscaping industry, after the trough witnessed during the economic recession.However, a wide gap has emerged in the demand and supply of skilled labor in the industry in recent years, as the total number of landscaping and groundskeeping workers fell from 913,480 in 2018 to 912,660 in 2019. Moreover, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) held the additional H-2B visas until further notice in April 2020, following the unprecedented threats posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. As such, the shortfall of the H2B visas in light of the already declining foreign skilled workers in the landscaping industry may further aggravate the gap in the short-run. Key Market Trends Growing Demand for Residential Outdoor Landscape MaintenanceA significant shift that models the current landscaping industry is the growing demand for residential outdoor landscaping from younger households across the country, following the industry dip after the economic recession. According to the National Gardening Survey 2018, the average spending per household on lawn care and gardening activities rose considerably from USD 317 in 2014 to USD 503 in 2017. Increased gardening activities, driven by the need for self-sufficiency in growing indoor fruits and vegetables amidst rising health consciousness, has called for landscaping needs by the younger generation households.As per a study by the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA), 83.3% of the consumers sought for native plants in 2018, followed by 72.4% seeking drip or water-efficient irrigation, and 70.5% demanding food or vegetable gardens. Moreover, the total sales of lawn and garden retail outlets in the United States have risen from USD 26.9 billion in 2014 to USD 47.8 billion, as per the National Gardening Survey 2018. Therefore, the growing inclination of the millennial and younger consumers towards gardening activities and lawn care maintenance, as part of residential outdoor landscaping activities, is further anticipated to drive the landscaping industry in the United States. Shortage of Skilled Labor Restraining the MarketInadequate availability of quality labor has been driving down the landscaping industry in the United States in recent years. In the words of Missy Henriksen, Vice President of Public Affairs for the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), around 82% of the company leaders opine that the shortage of skilled labor is the major limiting factor for the industry. Moreover, 71,000 jobs in the landscaping industry remained vacant in 2017.As a result, the NALP launched the Landscape Management Apprenticeship Program, in collaboration with the United States Department of Labor in February 2019, with the sole view to encourage workers to take up training to fill the gap in the landscaping industry. As per the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the total number of landscaping and groundskeeping workers plummeted from 913,480 in 2018 to 912,660 in 2019. Competitive LandscapeThe degree of competition in the market is moderately consolidated as the leading landscaping companies are eyeing the capitalization of the emerging demand trends, amidst a rigid competition put forth by the small domestic and regional players. Some of the most notable players in the industry include BrightView Holdings, Inc., TruGreen Inc., The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company, Gothic Landscape, Landscape America, Liberty USA Landscaping, Park West Companies, and Yellowstone Landscape, among others. In January 2020, BrightView Holdings, Inc. acquired Summit Landscape Group, LLC, a South-Carolina based commercial landscaping company, in a bid to further enhance its outreach across the country with expanded services. According to Lawn & Landscape, California had the largest number of landscaping companies with 14 players in 2019, followed by Texas with 12, Illinois 9, Florida 6, and others. Key Topics Covered 1 INTRODUCTION1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition 1.2 Scope of the Study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints 4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants 4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes 4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Service Type5.1.1 Maintenance Services5.1.2 Development Services5.1.3 Ancillary Services5.2 Application5.2.1 Commercial5.2.2 Residential5.2.3 Landscape Construction 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Most Adopted Strategies 6.2 Market Share Analysis 6.3 Company Profiles 6.3.1 BrightView Holdings, Inc.6.3.2 TruGreen Inc.6.3.3 The Davey Tree Expert Co.6.3.4 The F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company6.3.5 Gothic Landscape, Inc.6.3.6 Aspen Grove Landscape Group6.3.7 Park West Companies 6.3.8 Yellowstone Landscape6.3.9 Gibbs Landscape Company 6.3.10 Liberty USA Landscaping 6.3.11 Landscape America 7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & FUTURE TRENDS 8 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE MARKETFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/suxz6e

