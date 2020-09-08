United States IoT Payments Market Size By Year, Company, Origination Product, NAICS Code, And As A Percent Of Company Revenue

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Payments: Taxonomy Driven Market Size and Company Rankings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Payments: Taxonomy Driven Market Size and Company Rankings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IoT payments continue to drive increased revenue. Research indicates IoT payments are growing up to 15% YoY and are part of strategic plans for Fortune 500 companies, some of whom indicate in annual reports that they expect IoT to disrupt existing markets. This research report delivers taxonomy driven market research that provides IoT payment market size by year, company, origination product, NAICS code, and as a percent of company revenue. The taxonomy utilized will enable the publisher to conduct industry specific competitive research projects and will dovetail that research with all other research performed using the NAICS database. Fortune 500 company innovation and growth strategy plans involve IoT payments. Companies see initiatives involving IoT payments as a way to differentiate and grow new business. Of the companies and IoT payments examined, IoT payments grew at an estimated 7% (2018-2019). Highlights of the report include:

2018-2019 US IoT payment market size by origination product (device) and company, year, replenishment item purchased and company, NAICS, and as a percent of company revenue.

How IoT payments are perceived within companies that own products able to perform IoT payments.

Existing closed loop and open loop IoT payment platforms and how these already complex technical and businesses environments will grow more complex as markets are created for both access to origination device data and for 3rd party sales of replenishment products.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Canon

Epson

Helen of Troy

HP

Philips

Proctor and Gamble

Progressive

Radio Systems Corporation

The Clorox Company

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction 2. Basic IoT Model Information 3. Measuring IoT Payments based on Origination Product

IoT Payment Devices Identified by Federal NAICS Code National Industry

IoT Payments by Origination Product

4. IoT Payments based on Item Purchased

IoT Payments by NAICS National Industry of Item Purchased

IoT Payments by Item Purchased

5. The Largest Devices and Companies Making IoT Payments

IoT Payments Compared to Primary Company US Revenue

Fortune 500 Companies' Strategy and Growth Plans Feature IoT Payments

6. IoT Payment Platform Processing

Inkjet Cartridge Replenishment IoT Payment Platforms

IoT Payments Forecast

7. Conclusions 8. References

Related Research

Endnotes

FiguresFigure 1: Basic IoT Model Diagram Figure 2: Origination Product National Industry IoT Payments Values Figure 3: Origination Product IoT Payments Values Figure 4: Items Purchased through IoT Payments by National Industry Figure 5: Progressive vehicle insurance is top IoT payment purchased Figure 6: IoT payments make up ~4% of participating companies' revenue Figure 7: IoT Payment Company Leaders Figure 8: IoT Payments are part of new opportunities for company innovation Figure 9: Of IoT Devices Examined - IoT Payments Forecast 2018-2024F Figure 10: IoT Payments and IoT Relationships

