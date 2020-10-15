United States Inland Water Cargo Transportation Services Procurement Market Report 2020 Featuring Kirby, Ingram, American Commercial Lines, ADM, Crowley Maritime
DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inland Water Cargo Transportation Services in the US - Procurement Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is intended to help buyers of inland water cargo transportation, which includes transportation over lakes, rivers and coasts in the United States. The major waterways served by vendors in this market are the Mississippi River System, the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway, as well as the East and West Coasts. Buyers purchase shipping capacity on a spot basis (i.e. at current market rates) or through contracts. In this report, buyers are also called shippers, and water cargo transport companies are also called carriers. This report does not include passenger transportation.
Key Topics Covered: ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY Companies Mentioned
- Kirby Corporation
- Ingram Industries Inc.
- American Commercial Lines LLC
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Crowley Maritime Corporation
