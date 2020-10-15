United States Inland Water Cargo Transportation Services Procurement Market Report 2020 Featuring Kirby, Ingram, American Commercial Lines, ADM, Crowley Maritime

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inland Water Cargo Transportation Services in the US - Procurement Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inland Water Cargo Transportation Services in the US - Procurement Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is intended to help buyers of inland water cargo transportation, which includes transportation over lakes, rivers and coasts in the United States. The major waterways served by vendors in this market are the Mississippi River System, the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway, as well as the East and West Coasts. Buyers purchase shipping capacity on a spot basis (i.e. at current market rates) or through contracts. In this report, buyers are also called shippers, and water cargo transport companies are also called carriers. This report does not include passenger transportation.

Key Topics Covered: ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY Companies Mentioned

Kirby Corporation

Ingram Industries Inc.

American Commercial Lines LLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Crowley Maritime Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3g3m0e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-inland-water-cargo-transportation-services-procurement-market-report-2020-featuring-kirby-ingram-american-commercial-lines-adm-crowley-maritime-301153444.html

SOURCE Research and Markets