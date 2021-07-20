United States In Vitro Diagnostics Tests Markets Report 2021: Notable Corporate Events And Developments From 2018, 2019 And 2020 - Forecasts To 2025
DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Market for In Vitro Diagnostics Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. market dominates the IVD industry AND remains the core geographical IVD market in the world. Yet this major multi-billion-dollar IVD market is in a state of flux, trying to manage a myriad of issues, all of which collide with a huge system that costs more than any other in the world.
COVID-19 had a profound effect on the IVD diagnostic industry - some segments exploded and others languished. At this point in time, it is hard to predict how the coronavirus will impact the forecast years to 2025, but the analyst has attempted to provide insight into the industry by conversing with market participants and government entities.
It is realistic to assume the market for COVID-19 will remain a component of the IVD market as the continued prevalence of the virus and the evolving variants are expected to remain. It should be noted that the market can be uncertain and ongoing research will help determine the long-term path of the segment in the coming months to years.
Demographic aging is also one of the primary market influencing trends for IVD in the United States. Aging is associated with rising incidences and rates of prevalence for several non-infectious diseases including diabetes and cancer. Individuals over the age of 60 are estimated to average at least four times the number of clinical tests of younger individuals.
This latest report, United States Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, discusses these and other trends shaping the present and future of the IVD market in America.
The report discusses the following IVD market segments in the United States:
- Clinical Chemistry
- Microbiology (Traditional) - Identification and Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (ID/AST)
- Microbiology - Molecular - Infectious Disease
- Point-of-Care (POC) Tests - Diabetes
- Point-of-Care (POC) Tests - All Other
- Immunoassays - Infectious Disease (non-POC)
- Immunoassays - Other
- Molecular - Non-infectious Disease
- Hematology
- Coagulation (non-POC)
- Histology
- Blood Testing and Typing
- Others
In addition, the report profiles the top players in the U.S. IVD market. The profiles cover notable corporate events and developments from 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Featured companies include:
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter, Inc./Danaher
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)
- Biomerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cepheid/Danaher
- Danaher Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)
- Qiagen N.V.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- U.S. IVD Market
- Top Tier U.S. IVD Market Participants and Rankings
- Conclusions
Chapter 2: Introduction to U.S. Health Care
- The United States and In Vitro Diagnostics
- U.S. Patient Population
- Healthcare System Utilization
- Aging
- Disease Prevalence and Incidence
- U.S. Clinical Lab Expenditure
- Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)
- Preventive Health Care
- Product Innovation from Value-Based Pricing
- Clinical Testing under Medicare - Reimbursement Cuts and Market-Based Pricing
- Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA)
- Impact of CARES Act on PAMA
- Personalized Medicine and NGS
- Laboratory-Developed Tests (LDTs)
- Changes Resulting from COVID-19 Pandemic
- U.S. Healthcare Infrastructure and Testing Channels
- Hospitals
- Independent Labs
- Physician Office Laboratories
- Self-Testing
- Retail Clinics
- Conclusions
Chapter 3: U.S. IVD Market Analysis
- Clinical Chemistry
- Microbiology and Virology - ID/AST and Molecular
- Molecular Infectious Disease
- Point-of-Care Testing
- Immunoassays
- Non-Infectious Disease Immunoassay
- Infectious Disease Immunoassay
- Molecular Non-Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- Coagulation
- Histology
- Hematology
- Blood Testing and Typing
- Total U.S. IVD Market
Chapter 4: Top Tier U.S. IVD Market Players
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Beckman Coulter, Inc./Danaher
- Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
- bioMerieux
- BIOFIRE Diagnostics Business
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- GeneXpert Xpress Line
- Danaher Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
- PANTHER Molecular System
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkxe1l
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-in-vitro-diagnostics-tests-markets-report-2021-notable-corporate-events-and-developments-from-2018-2019-and-2020---forecasts-to-2025-301337788.html
SOURCE Research and Markets