United States Home Decor Market Report 2021 With COVID-19 Impacts - Leading Players Are Inter IKEA Systems, Bed Bath & Beyond, Herman Miller, Mohawk Industries, & Williams-Sonoma

United States Home Decor Market was valued at US$ 190.96 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be USD 283 Billion by the end of the year 2026.

The rising number of individual home buyers and expanding Real Estate industry are expected to drive the United States decor industry.

Also, the surge in environmental awareness among consumers has shifted their preference toward eco-friendly home decor products, further boosting the Home Decor market in the United States. Furthermore, a surge in demand for trending & unique furniture anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the home decor industry in the US.Home decor is the art of designing the internal and external part of a house, making them functionally useful for residents. Home decor items include floor covering, textiles, Carpet & Area Rugs, Bedroom & Kitchen Furniture, Lamp & Lighting Pots, Candles, Artifacts etc. The United States is mostly an urbanized society with high disposable income, making the home decor industry a bright future. Online Stores Emerged as new Medium for the Sale of Home Decor ProductsIn the last few decades, home decor products were traditionally sold from Specialty Stores and Supermarkets. But in the last few years, especially after COVID, E-commerce stores have also started to generate good sales. Penetration of devices like smartphones and tablets with easy payment options has also fueled the market growth of online home decor products.

Digital marketing and Social Media have started to play a much bigger role compared to magazines and television advertisements. Social media influences consumer purchasing decisions. Since Generation Z and Millennial, people also buy home decor products through social media. The US Home Decor Market has witnessed significant growth over the years, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.78% from 2020 to 2026. COVID-19 Impact on the United States Home Decor MarketDue to the pandemic, international trade was put on hold, which resulted in a shortage of raw materials.COVID-19 outbreak, on the other hand, interrupted the supply chain. Also, a majority of the manufacturing facilities halted their operations too.

The demand for home decor also declined during the first phase of the lockdown. However, in several regions, the government bodies are uplifting the regulations, thereby allowing them to restart their processes. The reasons for this report to be among the best and must buy category:The study concludes with a quantitative analysis of the current United States home decor market drift, assessment, and dynamics of the market size from 2016 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

In-depth analysis and the United States home decor market size and segmentation help determine the general global home decor market opportunities.

The different market players positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and clarifies the industry's market players' present position.

Company Analysis1. Inter IKEA Systems B.V.2. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.3. Herman Miller4. Mohawk Industries Inc.5. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research & Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges 5. US Home Decor Market Analysis 6. Market Share Analysis6.1 By Product Type6.1.1 By Home Textile6.1.2 By Floor Covering6.1.3 By Furniture6.2 By Distribution Channel6.3 By Category6.4 By Price6.5 By Income 7. Product - United States Home Decor Market7.1 Home Textile - United States Home Decor Market7.1.1 Bedroom Textile7.1.2 Bathroom Textile7.1.3 Carpet & Floor Covering Textile7.1.4 Others7.2 Floor Covering - United States Home Decor Market7.2.1 Carpet & Area Rugs7.2.2 Hardwood7.2.3 Ceramic7.2.4 Vinyl7.2.5 Luxury Vinyl Tile7.2.6 Stone7.2.7 Laminate7.2.8 Rubber/Other Resilient7.3 Furniture - United States Home Decor Market7.3.1 Living Room & Dining Room7.3.2 Bedroom Furniture7.3.3 Kitchen Furniture7.3.4 Lamp & Lighting7.3.5 Plastic & Other Furniture 8. Distribution Channel - United States Home Decor Market8.1 Specialty Stores8.2 E-commerce8.3 Supermarkets8.4 Others 9. Category - United States Home Decor Market9.1 Eco-friendly9.2 Conventional 10. Price - United States Home Decor Market10.1 Premium10.2 Mass 11. Income - United States Home Decor Market11.1 Lower Middle Income11.2 Upper Middle Income11.3 Higher Income 12. Company Analysis12.1 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.12.1.1 Overview12.1.2 Recent Developments12.1.3 Sales Analysis12.2 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.12.3 Herman Miller12.4 Mohawk Industries Inc.12.5 Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

