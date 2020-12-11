United States Home Decor Market Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast Report 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Home Decor Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Income Group, Price and Category: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rise in popularity of eco-friendly home decor products among consumers, owing to increase in environment concerns significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. Moreover, an increase in disposable income and improvement in living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India along with rise in affinity of consumers toward luxury home decor products augment the growth of the home decor market. However, availability of low-quality and counterfeit products restricts the growth of the market. In addition, dearth of skilled labor, ineffective transportation, and lack of infrastructure facilities may act as a hindrance for the home decor market. On the contrary, The upsurge in demand for trendy, customized, and fashionable designs for home decor products and increase in popularity of home decor products among high-income consumers are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global home decor market.The U.S. home decor market is segmented into product type, income group, price, distribution channel, and category. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into furniture, home textile, and floor covering. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. By income group, it is fragmented into lower-middle income, upper-middle income, and higher income. As per price point, it is categorized into mass and premium. Based on the category, the market is segmented into eco-friendly and conventional.The U.S. Home Decor Market is segmented based on service type and end-user. Based on the service type the market is segmented into event management security service, watch service, personal protection, mobile patrol security service, pre-employment screening, and other services. Based on end-user, the market is classified into commercial, institutional, residential, and government. The key players in the industry has been dependent on various strategies such as business expansion and product launches to garner higher shares in the U.S. home decor market. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Increase in Consumer Interest Toward Home Decor3.3.1.2. Rapid Growth of Online Retail Platform3.3.2. Restraints3.3.2.1. Increase in Cost of Raw Materials3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Improvement in Lifestyle Due to Rise in the Disposable Income3.4. Price Point Analysis3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis3.5.1. Introduction3.5.2. Impact on the Consumer Goods Industry3.5.3. Impact on Home Decor Market Chapter 4: U.S. Home Decor Market, by Product Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Home Textile4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast4.2.2.1. Rugs Textiles4.2.2.1.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2.1.2. Market Size and Forecast4.2.2.2. Bath Textiles4.2.2.3. Bed Textiles4.2.2.4. Kitchen & Dining Textiles4.2.2.5. Living Room Textiles4.3. Floor Covering4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast4.3.2.1. Tiles4.3.2.2. Wood & Laminate4.3.2.3. Vinyl & Rubber4.3.2.4. Carpets & Rugs4.4. Furniture4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast4.4.2.1. Kitchen4.4.2.2. Living & Bedroom4.4.2.3. Bathroom4.4.2.4. Outdoor4.4.2.5. Lighting Chapter 5: U.S. Home Decormarket, by Distribution Channel5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast5.3. Specialty Stores5.4. E-Commerce Chapter 6: Home Decor Market, by Price6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2. Premium6.3. Mass Chapter 7: Home Decormarket, by Income Group7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast7.2. Lower Middle Income7.3. Upper Middle Income7.4. Higher Income Chapter 8: Home Decor Market, by Category8.1. Overview8.1.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities8.1.2. Market Size and Forecast8.2. Eco-Friendly8.3. ConventionalFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7uento

