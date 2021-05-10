United States Heavy Duty Trucks Exhaust Manifold Aftermarket Market Outlook To 2028: Breakdown By Material, Type, Engine Type, Truck Type, & Region

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Aftermarket for Exhaust Manifold for Heavy Duty Trucks Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Aftermarket For Exhaust Manifolds For Heavy Duty Trucks Market Analysis 2019-2028

The U.S. aftermarket for exhaust manifolds for the heavy-duty truck market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028.

Factors such as the increasing implementation of stringent regulations by the U.S. government for their focus to reduce emissions from heavy-duty vehicles, rising demand for heavy-duty vehicles in the automotive industry, and the growing demand for aftermarket vehicle spare parts from the transportation and logistics industries are anticipated to promote towards the growth of the U.S. aftermarket for exhaust manifolds for the heavy-duty truck market.

Additionally, factors such as the growing production of heavy commercial vehicles in the U.S., change in focus amongst the manufacturers of automotive parts to manufacture lightweight spare parts using advanced alloys and the significant properties of advanced materials that allow to enhance the efficiency of the exhaust system of engine are anticipated to drive the growth of the U.S. aftermarket for exhaust manifolds for the heavy-duty truck market.The U.S. aftermarket for exhaust manifolds for the heavy-duty truck market consists of various segments that are segmented by material, type, engine type, truck type and by region. The type segment is further divided into tubular and log. Out of these, the log segment registered the largest market share and registered a value of around USD 50 million in the year 2019.

10. Competitive Landscape10.1. MetalTek International10.2. Cadillac Casting Inc.10.3. CAB Incorporated10.4. Aisin World Corp. of America10.5. Westcast Inc.

