United States Health Coaching Market Report 2021-2025 With Discussion Of Effects Of The COVID-19 Pandemic On Operations/Growth
Health coaching has emerged as a $7 billion service market, with a strong growth outlook. An estimated 128,000 health coaches and health educators advise and motivate clients to change bad lifestyle habits and to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes. Consumers, employers and insurers are each now more seriously focused on improving health and being proactive, in light of the pandemic, rising obesity levels, and chronic health conditions.You are most likely to find a health coach in private practice, at a healthcare insurer, or via a corporate wellness program. Large self-insured companies are using coaches to improve employee health and cut claims costs, as are healthcare insurers. However, like coaching in general, the industry is loosely defined and certification in many cases is performed by many competing organizations. However, national standards have been developed and CPT billing codes and reimbursement are on the near-term horizon.This new report covers the following: market definition - types of health coaches, what they do, where they work, their number, annual salaries, market structure, market size: 2006-2025 forecast, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, profiles of the 8 major certification organizations, profiles of insurance company users (Aetna, Cigna, Humana, United Health Group), MD and Veterans Administration programs, demand factors and usage by consumers, findings of telephone interviews with key market influencers, list of the top health coaching apps, and the industry's major issues, obstacles and growth drivers. Includes list of 75 approved certification training programs.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology Market Definition and Summary
- What does a health coach do, not do - job description
- Discussion of difference between health coaches, wellness coaches, health educators
- Typical skills of health coaches, tasks, scope of practice
- Health educator metrics, employment outlook- Bureau of Labor Statistics data
- Wellness coaches - description
- Health coaching specialties
- Number of new graduates, by major certification entities.
- Market Structure: sectors where health coaches are employed
- YourCoach 2020 Survey findings, coaches employed by corporate practice, private practice, clinics, health insurers
Market Status Report
- Key developments since 2017: discussion of creation of CPT billing codes, development of national standards, shift to digital/telehealth delivery
Market Size & Growth
- Estimated number of health coaches & educators in the U.S.
- Avg. salaries of health coaches and health educators
- Estimated market size and growth: 2006 - 2019
- Discussion of Effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on operations/growth
- 2021-2025 - Forecast
- Size of the weight loss coaching market
- Outlook for the market, findings of interviews: discussion of factors affecting demand
- Current and future trends, major issues and obstacles (interviews with heads of: National Society of Health Coaches, Wellcoaches Corp., Institute of Integrative Medicine, National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching)
Tables:
- Estimated U.S. health Coaching Market Size: 2006-2025 Forecast
- Top weight loss companies: no. of coaches employed
Profiles of leading Health Coach Certification & Training Organizations (Descriptions of organizations and their certification programs)
- American Association for Health Education
- American Council of Exercise (ACE)
- Cleveland Clinic
- Dr. Sears Wellness Institute
- Duke Integrative Medicine
- Health Coach Institute
- Institute of Integrative Nutrition
- International Coach Federation
- Mayo Clinic
- National Consortium for Credentialing of Health & Wellness Coaches
- National Society of Health Coaches
- Society for Public Health Education
- Wellcoaches School of Coaching
Consumer Demand Factors & Outcome Studies
- Discussion & statistics; the cost of American chronic diseases
- Discussion & statistics: Health Risk Behaviors that cause chronic diseases
- Discussion - The Leading Causes of Death and Disability in the U.S.
- The State of Health Coaching: survey results Interest in health coaching by consumers
- Availability of coaches
- Typical age cohorts that use health coaching
- Purpose of coaching
- Digital vs. telephonic coaching
- Length of coaching - timeline
- Who sponsors coaching
- Discussion of the Outcomes & Results of Health Coaching, study results
Large Healthcare Organizations' Usage of Health Coaches
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- United Health Group
- Discussion of the Veteran's Administration's Whole Health Program
- Discussion of the AMA module for setting up health coaching in physician offices
List of Most Popular Health Coaching Apps Reference Directory
- Directory of trade groups, special reports, surveys, articles and other sources of information about health coaching
- List of 75 ICHWC-Approved Transition Programs
