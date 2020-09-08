United States Hand Sanitizer Industry 2020-2025: Outbreak Of COVID-19 Majorly Driving Demand In The Country

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States represents the largest market for hand sanitizers in the world. Looking forward, the United States hand sanitizer market is projected to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.The high demand for hygiene products, such as hand sanitizers, can be attributed to the regular sanitation and cleaning practices prevalent across the United States. In addition to this, the hectic consumer lifestyles augment the need for portable and convenient hygiene products such as hand sanitizers as they can be used directly without water. Furthermore, the United States has also witnessed various pandemics over the last few decades. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States has also played a major role in driving the demand of hand sanitizers in the country. The United States currently represents one of the world's worst affected countries from the COVID-19 pandemic with around 1.1 Million infections and over 63,000 deaths as of end of April 2020. The rising concerns towards virus transmission have resulted in the rapid adoption of several preventive measures, driving the demand of hand sanitizers in the country. Furthermore, the rising demand of hand sanitizers in early 2020, resulted in product shortages and unavailability across both online and offline sales channels. This has resulted in manufacturers expanding their production capacities to meet the rising demand. Key Questions Answered

Key Topics Covered 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Dynamics4.1 Market Drivers and Challenges4.2 Key Industry Trends4.3 Policies and Regulations 5 United States Hand Sanitizer Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Alcoholic6.2 Non-Alcoholic 7 Market Breakup by Product Form7.1 Gel7.2 Liquid7.3 Foam7.4 Spray7.5 Others 8 Market Breakup by Ingredient8.1 Natural8.2 Organic8.3 Synthetic 9 Market Breakup by End User9.1 Hospitals9.2 Households9.3 Restaurants and Hotels9.4 Others 10 Market Breakup by Pack Size10.1 Small10.2 Medium10.3 Large 11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel11.1 Pharmacies11.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets11.3 Departmental Stores11.4 Online11.5 Others 12 Market Breakup by Region12.1 Northeast12.2 Midwest12.3 South12.4 West 13 SWOT Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Strengths13.3 Weaknesses13.4 Opportunities13.5 Threats 14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers14.4 Degree of Competition14.5 Threat of New Entrants14.6 Threat of Substitutes 15 Value Chain Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key PlayersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sldb8q

