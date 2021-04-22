United States Frozen Food Markets 2021-2025 - Rising Use Of Plant-Based Proteins / Emergence Of Purposeful Ingredients / Growing Demand For Organic And Natural Products

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Frozen Food Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"The U.S. Frozen Food Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. frozen food market with detailed analysis of market sizing and growth.

The analysis includes market size in terms of value, volume, and market share by segments. A comprehensive segment analysis of the U.S. frozen food market with their actual and forecasted values has also been provided in the report.

The U.S. frozen food market is majorly categorized into meals, meats, desserts, produce, snacks, and baked goods. An extensive range of frozen foods are available within each category. Frozen meals, meats, and desserts are the best-selling frozen foods in the U.S. market.

The U.S. frozen food market almost remained stagnant over the past five years, but projections are made that the market would gain momentum over the forecasted period i.e. 2021 to 2025. Increasing urbanization and rising disposable income were the major factors that bolster the growth of frozen food market in the U.S.

The market is expected to grow on the back of rising consumption of healthy frozen snacks, convenient packaging formats, rising use of plant-based proteins, growing demand for organic and natural products etc. However, the market is currently facing some challenges which include increasing awareness about fresh foods, lack of innovation, and aisles confusion.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the U.S. frozen food market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the U.S. frozen food market is highly fragmented but a significant share of market is dominated by few major players such as Conagra Brands, Inc. (EVOL), Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Nestle (Sweet Earth), and Tyson Foods, Inc. whose company profiling has been done in the report, which include their business overview, financial overview and respective business strategies.

