United States Fish, Small Mammal, Herptile, And Bird Pet Products Market 2021-2025

The Fish, Small Mammal, Herptile, and Bird Products report examines these and other opportunities for growth in the other pet market, breaking out sales and marketing/new product trends by animal type.

The report also covers ownership patterns, product purchasing patterns, and top marketers in the other pet arena by animal type. Changing purchasing channel trends are also covered, including the roles played by pet specialty stores and e-commerce.

A pandemic-driven "pets other than dogs or cats" acquisition spree spiked sales of herptile (reptile and amphibian), small mammal (or "small animal"), and bird products as pet lovers purchased setup and other supplies to care for their new pets.New pet acquisitions raised ownership levels of pets other than dogs and cats to the highest in a decade for three of the four main "other pet" types, with pet birds being the exception. In the wake of COVID-19, 12.2% of all U.S. households own one (or more) type of pet other than dogs and cats, up from 10.8% five years ago.Now approaching the $3 billion mark, the "other pet" products market posted sales increases across categories in 2020, such that the resulting 18.5% sales increase surpassed even the unprecedented growth experienced by the retail pet products sector overall.Despite the economic setbacks and uncertainties since COVID-19, the publisher's survey results from June 2021 show that only 4% of other pet owners decreased their pet spending in the previous 12 months, while 33% increased it.Product premiumization plays a part in this spending increase, with other pet owners following the pattern of dog and cat owners in seeking out costlier natural foods and more design-conscious and eco-friendly non-food products such as bedding, habitats/enclosures, and toys. Scope and Market Definition

This report analyzes the U.S. market for pets other than dogs and cats, broken out into the following four categories:

Fish and aquarium products - Food, aquariums, filtration products, and aquarium decor for freshwater and saltwater fish.

Small mammal (often termed "small animal") pet products - Food and treats, enclosures, enclosure accessories, bedding, and toys for small mammals such as mice, rats, hamsters, gerbils, sugar gliders, rabbits, guinea pigs, and chinchillas.

Herptile (reptile and amphibian) pet products - Food, enclosures, heating and lighting, decor, and accessories for all types of reptile and amphibian species, including turtles, snakes, geckos, chameleons, newts, iguanas, and bearded dragons.

Pet bird products - Food, toys, cages, and cage accessories for pet birds such as budgies, canaries, and parrots. Although the focus is on pet birds, 2020 sales of wild bird products are also noted.

All food and non-food product sales discussed are for commercial products specifically marketed for other pets and do not include general foods (such as fresh fruits or vegetables) or other general market products used for pets. This report does not cover products for pets outside the description of the animal types listed above, such as farm animals or insects/arachnids kept as pets. Sales figures also exclude sales of live animals.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

Scope and Market Definition: "Other Pets"

The Market

Market Outlook

Channel Trends

The Marketers

Consumer Trends

Regulation of Other Pet Market

Looking Ahead

Fish and Aquarium Products

Marketing and New Product Trends

Small Mammal Products

The Market

Marketing and New Product Trends

Herptile Products

Pet Bird Products

Opportunities

The Pandemic Population Boost

Multiple Pet Households

Focus on Fun

Omnimarket/E-commerce

Premium Pet Food and Treats

Environmentally Friendly Supplies

Health & Wellness

CBD

2. Introduction

The Market

Sales Skyrocket with COVID-19

Herptile Category Sees Largest Percentage Growth

Supplies Sales Make Up Bulk of Market

Market Outlook

"Other" Pet Appeal Unleashed

Population Gains for "Other" Pets

COVID Motivators for Pet Acquisition

Characteristics of Other Pet Acquisition

Where Other Pets Are Acquired

Trend to Multiple Pets, Multiple Types of Pets

Sources Influencing Pet Acquisition

Motivations Influencing Pet Acquisition

Pet Spending Among Other Pet Owners

Pet Care Experience Level Varies by Type of Other Pet

"Pets as Family" Mindset Not Limited to Dogs and Cats

Other Pet Owners Less Likely to Visit Veterinarian

Product Shortages Hamper Other Pet Market

Channel Trends

Pet Specialty Chains Capture Over Half of Market

In-Store Purchase Most Common Way to Shop

Pet Specialty Stores Fulfill Specific Role in Other Pet Sales

The Marketers

A Consolidated Market

Mergers & Acquisitions

Consumer Trends

12% of Households Have "Other" Pets

Overview of "Other" Pet Population

Number of Pets Owned

Other Pet Ownership Demographics

Regulation of Other Pet Market

No Federal Law Regulates Other Pet Animal Sales

Exotic Pets Subject to Increased Scrutiny

Looking Ahead

Sales Projected to Moderate Through 2025

Pet Specialty Chains Will Continue to Control Over Half of Market

3. Fish and Aquarium Products

Extraordinary Growth in 2020

Aquatics Market Has Largest Share of Supplies

Pet Specialty Chains Lead in Channel Sales

Fish Ownership

Types of Freshwater Fish Owned

Marketing and New Product Trends

Overview

Food

Tanks

Tank Decor

Filtration and Water Maintenance

4. Small Mammal Products

Growth Expected to Outpace Overall Market

Food Draws Largest Share in Small Mammal

Pet Specialty Chains Lead in Channel Sales

Small Mammal Ownership

Small Mammal Owner Preparedness

Expense of Keeping Small Mammals

Marketing and New Product Trends

Overview

Food and Treats

Enclosures, Habitats, and Bedding

Other Products

5. Herptile Products

Chapter Highlights

The Market

Herptiles Market Sees Largest Sales Bump

Herptile Market by Product Type

Pet Specialty Chains Lead in Channel Sales

Herptile Ownership

Herptile Owner Preparedness

Expense of Keeping Herptiles

Marketing and New Product Trends

Overview

Food

Live Foods

Packaged Foods

Enclosures and Accessories

Enclosure Decor

Heating, Lighting, and Bedding

6. Pet Bird Products

Chapter Highlights

The Market

Moderate Growth in 2020

Pet Bird Market Share of Sales by Type

Pet Specialty Chains Lead Channel Sales

Pet Bird Ownership

Marketing and New Product Trends

Overview

Foods and Treats

Toys

CBD Supplements

Wild Bird Market

