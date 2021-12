United States Equipment Rental Market 2021-2030 With The Home Depot, United Rentals, BrandSafway And Herc Holdings Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Equipment Rental Market (Construction & Industrial, General Tools and Party & Event Equipment): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Equipment Rental Market (Construction & Industrial, General Tools and Party & Event Equipment): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. equipment rental market is expected to record a value of US$64.71 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.47%, for the time period of 2021-2025. The factors such as rise in party & event planning, growth in oil & gas production, rising employment and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by tracking equipment utilization, processing equipment return and balancing portfolio and cash flow. A few notable trends include the rising use of management software, continuous technological advancements and growth in government projects.

The U.S. equipment rental market is growing due to the expansion of the construction industry. There is a substantial growth in the number of rental service consumers as contractors and dealers are opting for rentals to reduce the size of their fleet and lower the complexity in organizations that may otherwise affect activities, namely, asset disposals, logistics, maintenance, and procurement. As there is a growing number of infrastructure projects the adoption rate of rental services is rising, which is accelerating the growth of the equipment rental market in the U.S.

In 2020, the market witnessed a decline due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the imposed lockdown, which restricted industrial operations and halted major economic activities. However, with the upliftment of the restrictions, market conditions eased down and market growth got stabilized. The Home Depot, United Rentals, Ashtead Group (Sunbelt Rentals), Herc Holdings, H&E Equipment Services and BrandSafway are the major players dominating the US equipment rental market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (The Home Depot, United Rentals, Ashtead Group (Sunbelt Rentals), Herc Holdings, H&E Equipment Services and BrandSafway) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Categories of Equipment 1.3 Top Benefits Of Equipment Rentals1.4 Types of Rental Equipment 1.5 Heavy Machines Value Chain Structure 2. COVID-19 Impact2.1 Impact on Economic Growth 2.2 Impact on Construction Industry2.3 Fall in the Rig Count 3. The U.S. Market Analysis3.1 The U.S. Equipment Rental Market by Value 3.2 The U.S. Equipment Rental Market Forecast by Value3.3 The U.S. Equipment Rental Market by Product Category 3.4 The U.S. Construction Equipment Rental Market by Product Type 4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Rise in Party and Event Planning 4.1.2 Growth in Oil and Gas Production 4.1.3 Rising Employment4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization4.2 Key Trends4.2.1 Increasing Rental Penetration Rate 4.2.2 Rising Use of Management Software4.2.3 Continuous Technological Advancements 4.2.4 Growth in Government Projects 4.3 Challenges4.3.1 Tracking Equipment Utilization 4.3.2 Processing Equipment Returns4.3.3 Balancing Portfolio And Cash Flow 5. Competitive Landscape5.1 The U.S. Market 5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison 5.1.2 Key Players - Market Capital Comparison 5.1.3 The U.S. Equipment Rental Market Share by Company 6. Company Profiles6.1 The Home Depot6.1.1 Business Overview6.1.2 Financial Overview6.1.3 Business Strategies6.2 United Rentals6.2.1 Business Overview6.2.2 Financial Overview 6.2.3 Business Strategies 6.3 Ashtead Group (Sunbelt Rentals)6.3.1 Business Overview6.3.2 Financial Overview6.3.3 Business Strategies6.4 Herc Holdings6.4.1 Business Overview6.4.2 Financial Overview6.4.3 Business Strategies6.5 H&E Equipment Services6.5.1 Business Overview6.5.2 Financial Overview6.5.3 Business Strategies6.6 BrandSafway6.6.1 Business Overview6.6.2 Business Strategies

