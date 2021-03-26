United States Electric Bus Market Report 2021-2024: Increasing Government Initiatives & Growing Preference For Depot Charge Buses Over On-Route Charge Buses

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Electric Bus Market Research Report: By Vehicle Type (BEB, PHEB, HEB), Length (>40 Feet, <_0 feet__="feet__" battery="battery" _li-ion_="_li-ion_" nimh__="nimh__" charging="charging" type="type" _plug-in_="_plug-in_" pantograph_="pantograph_" inductive_="inductive_" _="_" industry="industry" analysis="analysis" and="and" growth="growth" forecast="forecast" to="to" /> report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market generated $469.3 million revenue in 2019 and it is projected to reach $2,675.1 million by 2024. Moreover, the declining cost and rising efficiency of automobile batteries will facilitate market growth in the foreseeable future.The U.S. electric bus market growth will be driven, by factors such as stringent emission norms in the country, environmental benefits of electric vehicles (EVs), favorable government policies to support EVs, long-term operational cost benefits offered by these buses to transit agencies, at a CAGR of 58.4% during the forecast period (2020-2024).

Increasing availability of government funding to transit agencies for procuring zero- and low-emission vehicles, such as electric buses, is one of the key factors fueling the U.S. electric bus market. For example, the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) provided $85 million to 50 state and local governments to incorporate such vehicles in their public transportation fleets. This funding was a part of the State of Good Repair Program and Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program and the Low or No Emission Grant Program of the Department of Transportation (DoT).The U.S. electric bus market is consolidated with the presence of a handful of companies. To gain from emerging opportunities, leading automobile manufacturers are focusing on winning client contracts to supply their buses to a large number of transit agencies.

For instance, in August 2018, BYD Company Ltd. signed a contract with the state of Georgia to provide electric buses. Similarly, in October 2018,Proterra Inc. received an order from the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) to deliver three of its 40-foot Proterra Catalyst E2 electric buses to the latter.Thus, with the rising subsidies and investments from the federal, state, and local governments of the U.S. to boost the adoption of EVs, the demand for electric buses will amplify significantly in the foreseeable future. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Vehicle Type4.1.1.1 BEB4.1.1.2 PHEB4.1.1.3 HEB4.1.2 By Length4.1.2.1 > 40 feet4.1.2.2 <_0 />4.1.3 By Battery4.1.3.1 Li-ion4.1.3.2 NiMH4.1.3.3 Others4.1.4 By Charging Type4.1.4.1 Plug-In4.1.4.2 Pantograph4.1.4.3 Inductive4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.3 Electric Bus Funding Scenario4.4 Market Dynamics4.4.1 Trends4.4.1.1 Growing preference for depot charge buses over on-route charge buses4.4.1.2 Increasing government initiatives4.4.2 Drivers4.4.2.1 Environmental benefits4.4.2.2 Stricter regulatory measures to reduce emissions4.4.2.3 Long-term economic benefits to transit agencies4.4.2.4 Availability of local, state, and federal funding toward zero-emission buses4.4.2.5 Falling battery costs and improving operational efficiencies4.4.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.4.3 Restraints4.4.3.1 High capital costs of the buses and infrastructure4.4.3.2 Limited infrastructure and value chain ecosystem4.4.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.4.4 Opportunities4.4.4.1 School buses4.4.4.2 Increasing replacement sales4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 5. U.S. Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Vehicle Type5.2 By Length5.3 By Battery5.4 By Charging Type5.5 Major Electric Bus Deployment Initiatives5.6 Electric Buses in Service and On-Order by State Chapter 6. Policy and Regulatory Landscape for Electric Bus6.1 Electric Buses6.1.1 Overview6.1.2 Incentive Schemes and Programs6.1.2.1 Alabama6.1.2.2 California6.1.2.3 Colorado6.1.2.4 Maryland6.1.2.5 Massachusetts6.1.2.6 Minnesota6.1.2.7 Missouri6.1.2.8 Nevada6.1.2.9 New York6.1.2.10 Ohio6.1.2.11 Pennsylvania6.1.2.12 Rhode Island6.1.2.13 Texas6.1.2.14 Utah6.1.2.15 Virginia6.1.2.16 Washington6.2 Electric Bus Projects in the Pipeline Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players7.2 Product Benchmarking of Key Players7.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players7.3.1 Client Wins7.3.2 Partnerships7.3.3 Geographic Expansions7.3.4 Other Developments Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Proterra Inc.

BYD Motors Inc.

NFI Group Inc.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GILLIG LLC

Blue Bird Corporation

Nova Bus Corporation

The Lion Electric Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gihywg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-electric-bus-market-report-2021-2024-increasing-government-initiatives--growing-preference-for-depot-charge-buses-over-on-route-charge-buses-301256782.html

SOURCE Research and Markets