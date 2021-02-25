United States E-cigarette & Vape Market Report 2021-2028: Technological Advances In E-Cigarettes & Growing Awareness For Safer Tobacco Alternatives

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. E-cigarette & Vape Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Disposable, Rechargeable), by Component (E-liquid, Vape Mod), by Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. e-cigarette & vape market size is expected to reach USD 40.25 billion by 2028. It is projected to register a CAGR of 27.3% from 2021 to 2028. Various factors, such as the rapid growth of vape shops in the U.S. and the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes among the youth population, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. E-cigarettes and vape mods are being increasingly used by users as a substitute for smoking traditional cigarettes.Due to the increasing health concern over the usage of conventional tobacco cigarettes, the market is expected to witness significant growth. The U.S. owns the widest e-cigarette and vape mod distribution network for sale. However, the new taxation rules among the states of the country are expected to act as potential threats to market growth during the forecast period.Users across the globe are focusing on using personalized vaporizers. These vaporizers allow a high degree of customization by which the user can keep track of the battery strength, amount of vapor, and amount of nicotine consumed. The rapid surge in the number of available flavors that can be used to fill the cartridge is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.In the U.S., the increasing usage of flavored electronic cigarettes among high school students is expected to propel market growth. The cases of tobacco-related cancer in the U.S. are increasing. This, as a result, users are looking for alternatives to tobacco smoking, thereby driving market growth. U.S. E-cigarette & Vape Market Report Highlights

The modular devices segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as these devices are known for their high vapor production. Moreover, these devices can be constantly refilled by users.

An increasing shift in consumer preferences from conventional smoking to e-cigarette and e-liquids is expected to drive the e-liquid segment growth over the forecast period. To make sure that e-liquids are harmless for consumption in e-cigarettes, e-liquid manufacturers are collaborating with research scientists to improve on the safety standards.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Numerous players across the globe are planning and executing online advertising campaigns, which catch the attention of youth since e-cigarette and vape are growing as a trend in the extensive social media influencer community.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope1.1 Research Methodology1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions1.3 List of Data Sources Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2016 - 20282.2 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market, 2016 - 2028 Chapter 3 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Industry Outlook3.1 Market Segmentation3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects3.3 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape - Value Chain Analysis3.3.1 Vendor landscape3.4 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market Dynamics3.4.1 Market driver analysis3.4.1.1 Technological advances in e-cigarettes3.4.1.2 Growing awareness for safer tobacco alternatives3.4.2 Market restraint analysis3.4.2.1 Stringent government regulations3.5 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market - Company Ranking, 20203.6 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping3.7 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.8 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market - PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Product Outlook4.1 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market Share By Product, 2020 & 20284.2 Disposable4.3 Rechargeable4.4 Modular Devices Chapter 5 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Component Outlook5.1 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market Share By Component, 2020 & 20285.2 Atomizer5.3 Vape Mod5.4 Cartomizer5.5 E-liquid Chapter 6 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Distribution Channel Outlook6.1 U.S. E-cigarette and Vape Market Share By Distribution Channel, 2020 & 20286.2 Online6.3 Retail Store Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Company overview7.2 Financial performance7.3 Product benchmarking7.4 Strategic initiatives

Reynolds American Inc.

Imperial Brands

Altria Group, Inc.

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Philip Morris International

International Vapor Group

British American Tobacco

Nicquid

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ngl0lt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-e-cigarette--vape-market-report-2021-2028-technological-advances-in-e-cigarettes--growing-awareness-for-safer-tobacco-alternatives-301235847.html

SOURCE Research and Markets