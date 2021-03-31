United States Drug Pricing And Reimbursement Landscape Report 2021: Focus On COVID-19 & Impact Of The 2020 US Presidential Election

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States of America (USA) Drug Pricing and Reimbursement Landscape - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States of America (USA) Drug Pricing and Reimbursement Landscape - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US was already grappling with spiraling healthcare expenditure, lack of affordable care, astronomical drug prices, and a high number of uninsured individuals before the devastating COVID-19 pandemic hit, leaving the healthcare system decimated. Later in the year, the US presidential election added another layer of complexity and division, with the candidates battling over many healthcare issues. Scope

This report reviews some of the most important events that occurred in the drug pricing and reimbursement landscape in the US in 2020. This includes initiatives by the Trump Administration, including executive orders related to drug pricing, the Medicare Part D Senior Savings Model for insulin, and the expansion of telehealth services beyond the pandemic.

It also assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health insurance coverage and premium rates, and looks at the key battlegrounds during the US Election.

As the US now has a new President with different healthcare agendas and priorities, as well as the power to overturn many of the Trump Administration's policies, considerations for the 2021 drug pricing and reimbursement landscape have also been included.

Reasons to Buy

Get an overview of Trump Administration drug pricing policies, including the Medicare Part D Senior Savings Model for insulin. See the status of executive orders issued by the Administration in 2020, including any ongoing lawsuits.

Understand how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted insurance coverage, insurance rates, and access to telemedicine in the US in 2020.

Understand the key healthcare battlegrounds during the US Presidential Election in 2020.

Get an assessment of the potential impact of the Trump Administration drug pricing policies in 2021 and beyond.

See how President Biden can shape the US drug pricing and reimbursement landscape in the US, particularly in areas such as the Affordable Care Act.

Key Topics Covered: US Drug Pricing Landscape 2020

Trump Administration Drug Pricing Policies

Medicare Part D Senior Savings Model for Insulin

Lowering Drug Prices by Putting America First

Access to Affordable Life-Saving Medications

Lowering Prices for Patients by Eliminating Kickbacks to Middlemen

Increasing Drug Importation to Lower Prices for American Patients

Drug Pricing and Gouging Continued Across the Industry in 2020

Drug Pricing Influencer

COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on Insurance Coverage

Loss of Employer-Sponsored Insurance Coverage During the Pandemic

Expansion of the Affordable Care Act to Lower the Number of Uninsured Individuals

Impact of COVID-19 on Insurance Premiums

Increased Access to Telemedicine During the Pandemic

Telemedicine Before the COVID-19 Pandemic

Changes to Telemedicine Reimbursement Policies During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Increased Use of Telemedicine Due to COVID-19

Access to Telemedicine in the US After COVID-19

Impact of the 2020 US Presidential Election

The Affordable Care Act

Drug Pricing Policy

Considerations for 2021

Drug Pricing and Reimbursement Constraints Expected to Impede Industry Growth in 2021

The Trump Administration's Reforms Will Have Minimal Impact on the Drug Pricing Landscape in 2021

Strengthening the ACA Will Be Important in Reducing the High Number of Uninsured Individuals in the US

The Impact of COVID-19 on Insurance Premiums Will Not Be Fully Known Until Later in 2021

The Future of US Telehealth Looks Promising Under the Biden Administration

Appendix

List of Tables

International Drug Price Ratios for the Top 15 Medicare Part B Drugs, by 2018 Spend

Average Impact of MFN Model on Reimbursements Rates for Oncology Practices

Top 10 Oncology Drugs Impacted by the MFN Model

Examples of 2021 Premium Rate Changes for Leading Health Insurers

New Services Added to the Medicare Telehealth List

List of Figures

The US Spends Twice As Much on Healthcare As Comparable Countries

Timeline of the Trump Administration's Drug Pricing Proposals 2018-2020

Beneficiaries Could Save Over 65% On Annual Out-of-Pockets Costs for Insulin

Top US Influencer Trends and Post Related to Drug Pricing in 2020

Number of Uninsured and Uninsured Rate Among the Nonelderly Population in the US (2008-2020)

Use of Telehealth Was Increasing Before the Pandemic, but Use Was Low Overall

Timeline of Key Regulatory and Policy Changes Related to Telemedicine in the US

Most Important Healthcare Issues for the US Election and Views on Party Nominee Approach

US Presidential Election Campaign Messages for the ACA

US Presidential Election Campaign Messages for Drug Pricing

Drug Pricing and Reimbursement Constraints Expected to Have the Greatest Impact in 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osycv6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-drug-pricing-and-reimbursement-landscape-report-2021-focus-on-covid-19--impact-of-the-2020-us-presidential-election-301259522.html

SOURCE Research and Markets