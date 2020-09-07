United States Docker Monitoring Market, Forecast To 2025 By Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, End User And Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Docker Monitoring Market By Component (Software and Services), By Organization Size (SME's Vs Large Enterprises), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By End User (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce and...

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Docker Monitoring Market By Component (Software and Services), By Organization Size (SME's Vs Large Enterprises), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By End User (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Docker Monitoring Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.

The key factor responsible for the growth of the US Docker Monitoring Market is the requirement to look after the condition of docker containers. Moreover, surging demand for improving application performance across dynamic container environment is further estimated to boost the market growth during the next five years. In addition to this, growing utility of multi-cloud environment among enterprises is further expected to give a healthy push to the market growth over the coming years. However, the market is likely to get subdued during the coming years because of the complex docker container security solutions.

The United States Docker Monitoring Market is segmented based on component, organization size, deployment mode, end-user, region and company. Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. Out of which, utility of the docker monitoring in large enterprises is much higher when compared to that of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This high growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of trending technologies such as docker and dockerized applications for enhancing speed and agility of these services.

Major players operating in the United States Docker Monitoring Market include Dynatrace, AppDynamics, New Relic, Broadcom, Microsoft, Datadog, Sysdig, Splunk, BMC Software, and IBM etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Docker Monitoring Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Docker Monitoring Market based on component, organization size, deployment, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Docker Monitoring Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Docker Monitoring Market.

Docker Monitoring Market. To conduct pricing analysis for the United States Docker Monitoring Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Docker Monitoring Market.

Key Topics Covered 1. Component Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. United States Docker Monitoring Market Outlook5.1. Market Size & Forecast5.1.1. By Value5.2. Market Share & Forecast5.2.1. By Component (Software and Services)5.2.2. By Organization Size (SME's vs Large Enterprises)5.2.3. By Deployment (On-Premises vs Cloud)5.2.4. By End User (BFSI, Retail & e-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare & Life Sciences & Others)5.2.5. By Region5.2.6. By Company5.3. Product Market Map 6. North-East United States Docker Monitoring Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Component6.2.2. By Organization Size6.2.3. By Deployment6.2.4. By End User 7. Mid-West United States Docker Monitoring Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Component7.2.2. By Organization Size7.2.3. By Deployment7.2.4. By End User 8. West United States Docker Monitoring Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Component8.2.2. By Organization Size8.2.3. By Deployment8.2.4. By End User 9. South United States Docker Monitoring Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Component9.2.2. By Organization Size9.2.3. By Deployment9.2.4. By End User 10. Market Dynamics10.1. Drivers10.2. Challenges 11. Market Trends & Developments 12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 13. United States Economic Profile 14. Competitive Landscape (Partial List of Companies)14.1. Dynatrace14.2. AppDynamics14.3. New Relic14.4. Broadcom14.5. Microsoft14.6. Datadog14.7. Sysdig14.8. Splunk14.9. BMC Software14.10. IBM 15. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivybc9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-docker-monitoring-market-forecast-to-2025-by-component-organization-size-deployment-mode-end-user-and-region-301125043.html

SOURCE Research and Markets