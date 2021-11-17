United States Digital Out-of-Home (DooH) Advertising Market Report 2021-2026: Focus On Digital Urban Panels, Digital Billboards, Digital Posters, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, & Banking

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Digital Out-of-Home (DooH) Advertising Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The United States Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) market is evaluated at US$8.554 billion for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% to reach a market size of US$11.310 billion by the year 2026.

Digital Out-Of-Home encompasses a variety of screen shapes, sizes, and levels of interactivity and is one of the fastest-growing and interactive forms of advertising currently in the United States. Digital out-of-home offers innovative technology and powerful software that makes digital out-of-home ads a force to be reckoned with. It is being accepted more than any other type of advertising due to its advancements.

Today's out-of-home medium offers new technologies, new formats, and more creative thinking to help advertisers and help their clients not only as a tool to increase their reach but also help clients to connect with consumers in captive locations, such as elevators, health clubs, and restaurants.

The reduction in the prices of digital displays such as LED displays in the United States, along with their ability to provide a better outcome, is anticipated to be one of the prominent factors driving the growth of the United States Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) market during the assessment period.

The players in this market are continuously finding unique product implementations and create complementary products and innovative services to increase their market share which is further expected to surge the market growth in the coming years.The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease had a positive impact on the United States Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) market. United States was one of the most affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic led to the shutting down of factories to curb the spread of the coronavirus which led to a decline in market growth.

Furthermore, the halt of imports of electronic equipment from China during the pandemic led to supply chain disruptions which further harmed the market growth. Reduced cost with a better outcome.

Communicating through digital signage saves costs to the company in the long term, majorly due to its ability to display an infinite number of messages, which is leading to increased adoption of digital signages among U.S. companies.

The initial investment required for incorporating digital signage in the company's advertising model is higher as the company has to make purchases for state-of-the-art signage software and commercial grade screens, but the ongoing cost of printing, distributing those printed materials, paying employees to display those printed materials, replacing printed materials and recycling the print materials, make the monthly costs of running digital signage much lower.

Also, digital signages are more useful in attracting the sight of a customer as compared to printed signages, which is why they are increasingly being preferred over the traditional mode of advertising.

Furthermore, the prices of digital displays are declining in the United States making it more affordable to a higher number of companies, which is further projected to propel the growth of the United States Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) market during the assessment period. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Market Definition1.2. Market Segmentation 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Data2.2. Assumptions 3. Executive Summary3.1. Research Highlights 4. Market Dynamics4.1. Market Drivers4.2. Market Restraints4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis 5. United States Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market Analysis, by Product5.1. Introduction5.2. Digital Urban Panels5.3. Digital Billboards5.4. Digital Posters5.5. Others 6. United States Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) Market Analysis, by End-User Industry6.1. Introduction6.2. Retail6.3. Healthcare6.4. Hospitality6.5. Banking6.6. Others 7. Competitive Environment and Analysis7.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis7.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness7.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations7.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix 8. Company Profiles8.1. Lamar Advertising Company8.2. OUTFRONT Media Inc.8.3. Broadsign8.4. JCDecaux Group8.5. Fairway Outdoor Advertising8.6. AllOver Media LLC8.7. Clear Channel Outdoor8.8. Stott Outdoor Advertising8.9. Capitol Outdoor8.10. Dash Two

