United States Data Center Power Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, & Vertiv

The U.S. data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2021-2026.The growing popularity of Internet of Things (IoT), emergence of 5G networks, COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing demand for quick streaming of online entertainment content are major drivers for U.S. data center market growth. The Northern Virginia region witnessed a strong demand for construction or expansion of existing data centers from hyperscale operators due to the rapid increase in the use of online services.

The media and health industries emerging as the largest end-users in the region. The colocation uptake led to multiple new announcements toward data center development in Q3 2020. Investments in the power infrastructure increased by 15% in 2020 compared to the previous years. U.S. Data Center Power Market SegmentationThe U.S. Data center power market research report includes a detailed segmentation by infrastructure, UPS system capacities, generators system capacities, tier standards, geography. For the optimal performance, the data center power infrastructure is an essential component. It supplies power to IT equipment, cooling infrastructure, networking equipment, and other related infrastructure. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is growing significantly YOY in the US market.

A continued decline in prices of lithium-ion batteries will fuel the adoptions among data centers. It is expected that the contribution from colocation providers will be high in terms of lithium-ion UPS solutions. The installation of generators with higher redundancy is low in the US, and facilities are powered via renewable energy sources.

The adoption of Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems is comparatively lower than stand-along UPS systems and diesel generators. The growing complexity of data center infrastructure is propelling the growth of automated switchgear technology.

Transfer switches and switchgear are expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increased data center construction in the US. Most US operators are installing intelligent PDUs due to the growing awareness to reduce power consumption and wastage in data centers.In South Western US, diesel generators are more likely to be adopted than bi-fuel or natural gas ones. Generators are usually built with N+1 redundancy in the region. Diesel generators are expected to decline in the coming years because of increasing concerns over carbon emissions. Fuel cell generators will also is likely to slow down the demand for other generator systems by 2026. The use of portable generators is also growing in the US market.

With operators moving toward edge data centers, the adoption of less than 1 MW generator systems is expected to grow during the forecast period. The deployment of modular data centers is expected to be a major driver for less than 1 MW generator systems during the forecast period.

Insights by GeographySouth Eastern US is the developed data center market. In 2020, around 35 data centers witnessed investment in South Eastern US. Colocation providers dominate the market with the overall share of 80%. South Eastern US received an investment of over $3 billion from hyperscale operators such as Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Google. The increased construction of new facilities in the region will offer new opportunities for power infrastructure provider.

The region is likely to experience a rise in the number of edge data centers to accomplish activities, with low latency and high efficiency, which will further contribute to an increase in the cumulative revenue opportunity for power infrastructure providers. The region is also experiencing increase in the procurement of renewable energy to power data centers. Major states in the region observed the adoption of N+1 power redundancy in 2020. The adoption of rack PDUs supporting over 10 kW is expected to increase with the use of high-performance computing infrastructure.

Insights by VendorsThe U.S. data center power market is becoming highly competitive due to increased innovations in power solutions to offer maximum efficiency and reliability. Operators are more susceptible to procuring energy-efficient power infrastructure solutions. Evolving requirements of operators are prompting vendors to develop innovative products that reduce OPEX. In terms of UPS and rack PDU infrastructure, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading market players.

Over the next few years, data center operators are more likely to consider the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, fuel cell technology, and intelligent PDUs to improve the facility efficiency. The emergence of nickel-zinc batteries and Prussian sodium-ion batteries will continue to intensify the competition among UPS systems vendors.

Key Questions Answered1. What innovations are observed in the data center power infrastructure market?2. How does the COVID-19 pandemic boost the demand for data center services during the forecast period?3. What is the growth rate of the U.S. data center power market?4. Which UPS systems are expected to dominate the market shares during the forecast period?5. Who are the key players in the U.S. data center power market? Key Company Vendors

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of The Study4.4 Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria7.3 Electricity Pricing In Us By States 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 5g To Grow Edge Data Center Investments8.2 Snowballing Procurement Of Renewable Energy8.3 Innovative Data Center Technologies8.4 Innovative Ups Battery Technology8.5 Growing Rack Power Density8.6 Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation 9 Market Enablers9.1 Covid-19 Boosts Data Center Demand9.2 Data Center Investments To Rise9.3 Increase In Power Outages9.4 Increasing Construction Of Hyperscale Data Centers9.5 Power Resources & Tax Incentives 10 Market Restraints10.1 Rising Carbon Emission From Data Centers10.2 High Maintenance Cost & Inefficiency Increases Opex 11 Market Landscape11.1 Investment: Market Size & Forecast11.2 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Power Infrastructure12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Ups Systems12.4 Generators12.5 Transfer Switches & Switchgear12.6 Power Distribution Units12.7 Other Electrical Infrastructure 13 UPS Systems13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 < =500 Kva13.4 500-1,000 Kva13.5 >1,000 KVA 14 Generator Systems14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 < 1 Mw14.4 1-2 Mw14.5 >2 MW 15 Tier Standards15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 TIER I & II15.4 TIER III15.5 TIER IV 16 Geography16.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth EngineFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfx2l4

