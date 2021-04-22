United States Corporate Wellness Services Market Report 2021-2025 - Weight Loss And Smoking Cessation As Primary Agenda Of Wellness Programs

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Corporate Wellness Services Market Size, Trends and Forecast (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Corporate Wellness Services Market Size, Trends and Forecast (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "The US Corporate Wellness Services Market Size, Trends and Forecast (2021-2025 Edition)" report provides an in-depth analysis of the US corporate wellness service market with comprehensive analysis of market sizing and growth.

The analysis includes global market share by revenue model and by delivery model and the US market by value added along with market value by services.

Corporate wellness programs/services are any workplace health promotion activity and organizational policy designed to support healthy behavior in the workplace and to improve health outcomes. The industry includes companies whose primary work is to provide services/programs that comprise a combination of educational, organizational and environmental activities. These programs are designed to nurture wellness in workers, regardless of the work environment.

The US corporate wellness services market is growing at a fast pace with significant growth rates over the last few years and projections are made that the market will grow in the forecasted period i.e., 2021 to 2025 also. Rising healthcare cost, sedentary lifestyle of corporate employees, growing interest of employers etc. are some key factors that are propelling the demand for wellness programs in organizations.

Driving factors like implementation of increasing white collar jobs, discount provisions by corporate wellness programs, weight loss and smoking cessation as primary agenda of wellness programs etc. will help to boost the market in the forecasted period. Yet the market is still facing some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Issues like ineffective execution of plan, Constant struggle for employee engagement and participation, perceived expensiveness of wellness programs, etc. pose challenges before the industry.

Growth of the US corporate wellness services market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration previous growth patterns, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends. A brief company profiling of Castlight Health, Healthsparq, ClearCost Health, Vitals, Healthcare Bluebook and ComPsych has been provided in the report. This section briefs about business overview, financial summary and business policies of these major companies.

Company Coverage

Castlight Health

Healthsparq

ClearCost Health

Vitals

Healthcare Bluebook

ComPsych

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Corporate Wellness Services2.1.1 Types of Corporate Wellness Programs2.1.2 Advantages of Corporate Wellness Services

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Corporate Wellness Services Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Corporate Wellness Services Market by Value3.1.2 Global Corporate Wellness Market by Delivery Model (Onsite Delivery Model and Offsite Delivery Model)3.1.3 Global Corporate Wellness Market by Revenue Model (Recurring Model and Seasonal Model)

4. The US Market Analysis

4.1 The US Corporate Wellness Services Market Analysis

4.1.1 The US Corporate Wellness Services Market by Value4.1.2 The US Corporate Wellness Services Market by Value Added

4.2 The US Corporate Wellness Services Market: Segment Analysis

4.2.1 The US Corporate Wellness Services Market by Services (Health Risk Assessments, Fitness Services, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition and Weight Management, and Stress Management)4.2.2 The US Corporate Wellness Health Risk Assessments Services Market4.2.3 The US Corporate Wellness Fitness Services Market4.2.4 The US Corporate Wellness Smoking Cessation Services Market4.2.5 The US Corporate Wellness Health Screening Services Market4.2.6 The US Corporate Wellness Nutrition & Weight Management Services Market4.2.7 The US Corporate Wellness Stress Management Service Market

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver5.1.1 Increasing White Collar Jobs5.1.2 Discount Provisions by Corporate Wellness Programs5.1.3 Health Insurance Companies and Employers Collaboration5.1.4 Weight Loss and Smoking Cessation as Primary Agenda of Wellness Programs

5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Constant Struggle for Employee Engagement and Participation5.2.2 Perceived Expensiveness of Wellness Programs

5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Power of Incentives5.3.2 Nutrition and Weight Management Service Segments5.3.3 Rise in the US Fitness Equipment Sales5.3.4 Use of Technology to Improve Attendance

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Industry Overview6.2 The US Corporate Wellness Services Market Players by Product Comparison

7. Company Profiling

7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview7.3 Business Strategy

