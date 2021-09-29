United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Product Type (Connected Sensors v/s Integrated Connected Devices), By Technology (Bluetooth, Near Field Communication, Others), By Application, By End...

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Product Type (Connected Sensors v/s Integrated Connected Devices), By Technology (Bluetooth, Near Field Communication, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States connected drug delivery devices market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period

Rapid penetration of internet of things technology in healthcare sector which offers the facility for real-time analysis and monitoring of patients ensuring effective treatment. Increase in awareness among consumers regarding the use of self-administrated and connected drug therapy is expected to strengthen the market.

Rise in cost for in-patient stay at healthcare facilities along with high demand for advance drug delivery solutions is expected to fuel the market demand. Improvement in quality of patient care and compliance and the changing healthcare infrastructure is expected to boost the connected drug delivery services market growth.

Surge in number of initiatives and campaigns launched by healthcare facilities and leading authorities to circulate the advantages of taking prescribed medicines at right time and on time ensures effective treatment of patients thereby is expected to foster the connected drug delivery devices market growth.

Also, the awareness regarding the benefits of connected system over the traditional drug delivery system with improved patient results is expected to accelerate the growth of the connected drug delivery services market. Development of sensors pertaining to advancement of connected drug delivery market is expected to accelerate the market growth.

United States connected drug delivery devices market is segmented into product type, technology, application, end user, regional distribution, and company. Based on product type, market can be bifurcated into connected sensors and integrated connected devices.

The connected sensors market is expected to hold major market share for the forecast period, 2022-2026. Connected sensors can be integrated with the existing conventional drug delivery system. Connected sensors can be divided majorly into connected inhaler sources and connectable injection sensors.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

The major players operating in the United States connected drug delivery devices market are

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( USA )

) Teva USA

Merck & Co.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Molex LLC (Phillips Medisize)

Cohero Health, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Unilife Corporation

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Product Type:

Connected Sensor

Integrated Connected Devices

United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Technology:

Bluetooth

Near Field Communication

Others

United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Application:

Asthma & COPD

Diabetes

Others

United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By End User:

Healthcare Providers

Homecare

United States Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North East

