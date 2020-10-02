United States Commercial Lawn Mower Market Report 2020: Increased Demand For Golf Courses / Growth In Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives / Development Of Sustainable Cities

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. commercial lawn mower market size is likely to reach revenues of over $4.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2025. The U.S. commercial lawn mowers industry is growing due to the demand for landscaping services in residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks. The use of IoT-enabled systems in combination with machine learning and AI could lead to a paradigm shift in the country's system management and control. The landscaping industry is rising in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for backyard beautification, contributing to the growth of the market in the US. The development of green spaces and green roofs is driving the US industry's need for innovative lawn mower products. Because of their application in golf courses and other large parks and lawns, the increasing deployment of new commercial technology would fuel market growth.The U.S. commercial lawn mower market research report includes a detailed segmentation by Products, Fuel Type, End-user, Blade Type, and Other Type. In terms of revenue, the walk-behind segment dominated the U.S. commercial lawn mower market share with 72% in 2019. The increasing demand for professional landscaping services in the country will propel the demand for commercial lawn mowers to gain some market revenue during the forecast period. Industrial gardens, residential gardens, public parks, industrial areas, and institution gardens are the major end-users of this devices. Further, In the US, gardening is one of the ideal outdoor recreational activities that is likely to boost the demand for walk-behind mowers.Increasing innovations such as mobile-based services enable landscapers to perform the operations effectively. Companies collaborate with Virtual & Interactive Landscape Design Software companies to add more value to the product as they will allow users to utilize some sort of drafting program to create scale in landscape plans via a computer. This will allow companies to remain competitive in the market and maximize the profit. The US is witnessing robust growth in the demand for commercial landscaping services. Further, the growth in commercial construction, office spaces, and large parks and gardens has led to an increment in the revenue in the market.The gas-powered lawn mowers dominated the U.S. commercial lawn mower market shares in 2019. The increasing demand for lawn and yard landscaping is likely to help the segment to gain market share during the forecast period. The electric-powered lawn mower segment is also likely to grow owing to the growing demand for eco-friendly lawn mowers during the forecast period. In the future, hybrid mowers are expected to gain popularity with combinations of battery and engine-powered technology and gas and battery-powered technology due to the existent noise and emission challenges that are expected to increase in the future. While battery will be the main source of power, small combustion engines are expected to supplement power alternative fuel, and power sources such as propane and solar will become mainstream. Electric cutting units and traction power are also expected to find their way into golf course mower equipment. While air-cooled engines are widespread, liquid-cooled engines are gaining traction in mowers. Technology such as digital electronic ignition and electronic fuel injection (EFI) are incorporated in liquid-cooled units instead of air-cooled units as they have operating temperatures that are a lot more consistent. KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED1. What is the U.S. commercial lawn mower market size and growth rate during the forecast period?2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the U.S. commercial lawn mower market share?3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the U.S. commercial lawn mower market?4. Who are the leading vendors in the U.S. commercial lawn mower market, and what are their market shares?5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global commercial lawn mower market share? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.1.1 Inclusions4.1.2 Exclusions4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of The Study4.4 Market Segmentation 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Market Opportunities In Developing Regions7.3 Dynamics Of Landscaping Industry 8 Impact Of Covid-198.1 Overview8.1 Covid-19 Impact On Global Trade8.1.1 Impact On Global Value Chain8.1.2 Disruptions In Global Supply Chain & Garden Equipment Market 9 Market Opportunities & Trends9.1 Connecting Lawn Mowers With The Iot9.2 Growing Landscaping Industry9.3 Growing Influx Of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers 10 Market Growth Enablers10.1 Increased Demand For Golf Courses10.2 Growth In Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives10.3 Development Of Sustainable Cities10.4 Influence Of Internet In Shaping End-Users' Purchasing Behavior 11 Market Restraints11.1 Increase In Artificial Grass Usage11.2 Rise In Xeriscaping11.3 Shortage Of Skilled & Qualified Labors 12 Market Landscape12.1 Historic Data 2016-201812.1.1 Revenue & Unit Shipments12.3 Market By Product12.4 Market By End-User12.5 Market By Fuel Type12.6 Market By Blade Type12.7 Market By Drive Type12.8 Start Type12.9 Five Forces Analysis 13 Value Chain Analysis13.1 Value Chain Overview13.2 Value Chain Analysis13.2.1 Raw Material And Component Suppliers13.2.2 Manufacturers13.2.3 Distributors/Dealers/Retailers13.2.4 End-User 14 Product14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments14.3 Market Overview 15 Commercial Walk-Behind Mowers15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments15.3 Market Size & Forecast15.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Product15.5 Commercial Self-Propelled Walk-Behind Mowers15.6 Commercial Walk-Behind Push Mowers15.7 Commercial Walk-Behind Hover Mowers 16 Commercial Ride-On Mowers16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments16.3 Market Size & Forecast16.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Product16.5 Commercial Standard Ride-On Mowers16.6 Zero-Turn Mowers16.7 Lawn Tractors16.8 Garden Tractors16.8.1 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Unit Shipments 17 Robotic Mowers 18 Fuel Type18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments18.3 Market Overview18.4 Gas-Powered18.5 Electric-Corded18.6 Electric Cordless/Battery-Powered18.7 Propane-Powered 19 End User19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments19.3 Market Overview19.4 Professional Landscaping Service19.5 Golf Courses19.6 Government & Others 20 Drive Type20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments20.3 Market Overview20.4 RWD20.5 FWD20.6 AWD 21 Start Type21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue21.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments21.3 Market Overview21.4 Keyed Start21.5 Push Start 22 Blade Type22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue22.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments22.3 Market Overview22.4 Deck/Standard Blades22.5 Mulching Blades22.6 Lifting Blades22.7 Cylinder Blades 23 Distribution Channel23.1 Market Overview23.2 Manufacture, Production, And Distribution23.3 Distribution Through Retail Stores23.4 Distribution Through Online Websites Competitive Landscape Prominent Vendors

