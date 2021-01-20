United States Clinical Chemistry And Immunoassay In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report 2020: Opportunities In Biomarkers For Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosis, IoT For Optimizing Process Flow & DtC Testing Services
The already dynamic in vitro diagnostics landscape in the United States was affected even more by the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Clinical laboratories and manufacturers have been vying to develop SARS-Cov-2 assays to serve the rising demand for testing. In these uncertain times, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships have seen a considerable dip as compared with the previous year.The US government and healthcare agencies are supporting telehealth and innovative and clinically vetted direct-to-consumer diagnostic testing services. Partnerships with digital vendors and automation companies are expected to empower core diagnostic companies with Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and Big Data capabilities. Given these trends, it is important to understand the market dynamics to remain competitive and successful in the in vitro diagnostics market.This report offers insightful analysis in the form of key growth opportunities that center on the use of serological testing, unmet testing needs for neuro-degenerative disorders, process flow improvement through IoT technologies, and the opportunity to include direct-to-consumer capabilities in business models. Research Highlights
- Market drivers and restraints
- Recent product trends and business updates from the US market
- Growth opportunities
- Strategic imperatives
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US In Vitro Diagnostics Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Merger, Acquisition, and Partnership Activities
- Select Product-related Activities
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Serology Assays for COVID-19 Diagnosis
- Growth Opportunity 2: Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosis
- Growth Opportunity 3: IoT for Optimizing Process Flow
- Growth Opportunity 4: Direct-to-Consumer Testing Services
