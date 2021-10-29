United States Chronic Disease Management Market 2021: Tech-enabled Solutions Address Major Challenges Of Healthcare Industry Shortage Of Resources

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Chronic Disease Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prevalence of chronic diseases has continued to rise, and the expenses of managing them or treating the complications arising from poor management cost the US healthcare system hundreds of billions of dollars each year. Clearly, physicians alone cannot control this rising challenge, and to ensure behavioral change, several tools and approaches are necessary to support the care team, such as remote patient monitoring (RPM), digital therapeutics, and the right nudges for motivation at the right time.Several market participants are now offering such solutions to providers, payers, and employers (and in some cases, directly to the patients) to help patients suffering from cardiovascular, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) manage their conditions better.The market participants are categorized on the basis of the kind of solutions they offer-RPM and digital therapeutics solutions, on the tech-only solution side, and valued-added RPM, coaching platforms and digital care, on the 'tech + human' intervention solutions side.While the industry continues to debate the better approach, the segments will see significant growth, as all of these approaches are gunning to help chronically ill patients stay healthier longer, reduce frequency and cost of hospital admissions, or disease-related complications in the long run. These tech-enabled solutions also address one of the major challenges of the healthcare industry-shortage of resources.The solutions complement the services of doctors and healthcare professionals and empower a larger portion of the increasing patient population with tech-enabled tools.This study covers cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, and COPD, the major diseases afflicting the US population and responsible for a sizeable portion of the $3 trillion US healthcare cost. This study defines, compares, and contrasts the different models of chronic disease management care models, such as RPM, digital therapeutics, coaching platforms, value-added RPM, and digital care in terms of their strengths and weaknesses, revenues and growth rates, and potential to serve various customer segments.It identifies the major participants in each segment and also outlines the current focus of all segments within each of the three disease areas' patient pathways. Finally, it covers evolving business models, and select profiles of some companies, while also highlighting the future of this market in terms of reimbursements and market growth, ultimately helping uncover the major growth opportunities in this sector.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the different segments for solution vendors offering chronic disease management solutions, and how do they differ from one another?

What are the current (and future) target customer segments for each of these vendor segments?

Which are the unique, leading participants in this sector, and what are the evolving business models in this space?

How and when does the market adoption shift from just management to broader adoption of management-and-prevention solutions, in the light of current trends?

How are current pharmaceutical and medtech incumbents viewing the rise of such solutions, and how are they playing a role in this space?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cscess

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-chronic-disease-management-market-2021-tech-enabled-solutions-address-major-challenges-of-healthcare-industry-shortage-of-resources-301412117.html

SOURCE Research and Markets