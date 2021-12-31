United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report 2021-2026 - Self Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices V/s Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product (Self Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices v/s Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast &...

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product (Self Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices v/s Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market was valued at USD3088.16 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR value of 7.53% during the forecast period, to reach USD4689.97 million by 2026F.

This steady growth of the United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market can be attributed to rapidly increasing instances of diabetes. The surging demand for medical monitoring devices to keep a regular check over faltering glucose levels in the blood is further driving the growth of the United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the upcoming five years.

Also, increasing investment in the healthcare sector is supporting the growth of the United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the next five years. The rapidly increasing geriatric population is further aiding the growth of the United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the future five years.

The geriatric population is more prone to diabetic conditions, and their concerns toward monitoring the fluctuating blood glucose levels are also supporting the growth of the United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the future.

Growing health concerned population that are inclined toward monitoring their daily glucose consumption are also aiding the growth of the United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the forecast years, until 2026.The United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is segmented by product, application, end-user, company, and regional distribution. Based on product, the market is further bifurcated into self-blood glucose monitoring devices and continuous blood glucose monitoring devices.

Self-blood glucose monitoring devices are anticipated to register the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment on account of increasing demand for the monitoring devices. Further segmentation is done into test strips, lancets, and glucometers.

The demand for glucometers is expected to be highest due to the increasing number of diabetic patients in the country. Regular monitoring and consistent record-keeping of the daily tests are maintained by the glucometers and smartphone-based functions of these glucometers is also expected to support the growth of the sub-segment along with the growth of the United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the future five years.

Continuous glucose monitoring devices are further bifurcated into sensors, transmitters & receivers, and integrated insulin pumps. Increasing severity of the diabetic conditions and their impact on the patient's health where the patient suffers from cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market in the forecast period. Major market players in the United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market are

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Medtronic USA Inc.

Inc. Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Dexcom, Inc.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

Insulet Corporation

Nipro Medical Corporation

Terumo Medical Corporation

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product:

Self-Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Application:

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By End-User:

Home Care Settings

Hospital & Clinics

Others

United States Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Region:

South

Midwest

West

North-East

