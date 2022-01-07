United States Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Markets, 2021-2028 - Growing Applications Of Reverse Logistics In Biopharmaceutical Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Specialty Drugs, Generics), by Supply Chain (Non-cold, Cold Chain), by Service Type, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. biopharmaceutical third party logistics market size is expected to reach USD 62.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR 7.1%

Increasing demand for novel biologics and the need to manage those is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for temperature-controlled logistic services to transport biologics in various regions and the growing distribution networks of biopharmaceutical companies to improve their sales are factors driving the market growth.The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on global logistics to some extent due to diminished air freight capacity and reduced workforce at warehouses and airports. The decisions of local authorities to shut down the logistic infrastructure, enforce movement restriction, or put in place additional requirements to suppress transmission of the virus have also impacted the logistic services. This has significantly hindered many supply operations.The future seems lucrative for the market with the retraction of government regulations related to transportation and shelter-in-place mandates. A sudden surge in the demand for cold chain logistics was observed during the pandemic. Growth in the manufacture and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected throughout 2021.

For instance, in March 2021, FedEx Express started shipping the COVID19 vaccine for McKesson Corp. to centers all across the U.S. The company has already shipped millions of COVID-19 vaccines since mid-December 2020. U.S. Biopharmaceutical 3PL Market Report Highlights

The non-cold chain logistics held the largest market share of 80.8% in 2020 owing to the sales of a large number of drugs that do not require any temperature control

The cold chain logistics segment is projected to witness the fastest of CAGR 10.1% over the forecast period owing to the demand for biologics, such as cellular therapies, vaccines, and test kits

The increasing demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is a major contributing factor to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising trend of outsourcing logistics services is fueling the growth

The warehousing & storage segment held the largest revenue share of 43.6% in 2020 due to the growing demand for storage

The specialty drugs segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rapid growth in specialty pharma

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Information Procurement1.4 Information or Data Analysis1.5 Market Formulation & Validation1.6 Model Details Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1 Market Outlook Chapter 3. Market Definition3.1 By Supply Chain3.2 By Services Type3.3 By Product Type Chapter 4. U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope4.1 Market Segmentation and Scope4.2 Market Driver Analysis4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Logistics4.2.2 Growing Applications of Reverse Logistics in Biopharmaceutical Industry4.2.3 Rising Demand for Cold Chain Logistics4.3 Market Restraint Analysis4.3.1 Compliance Issues while Outsourcing4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.6 PESTEL Analysis Chapter 5. Qualitative Information for Hub Services, Copay, and Adherence5.1 Hub Services5.2 Copay5.3 Adherence Chapter 6. U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Supply Chain Segment Analysis6.1 U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20286.2 Cold Chain Logistics6.3 Non-Cold Chain Logistics Chapter 7. U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Services Type Segment Analysis7.1 U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20287.2 Transportation7.2.1 Transportation Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Billion)7.2.2 Air Freight7.2.3 Sea Freight7.2.4 Overland Transportation7.3 Warehousing and Storage Chapter 8. U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Product Type Segment Analysis8.1 U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20288.2 Specialty Drugs8.3 Generics8.4 Plasma Derived Products Chapter 9. Company Profiles

