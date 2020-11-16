United States Automotive Lighting Market Report 2020: Historical Data 2015-2018, Base Year Of 2019, 2020 Estimates && Forecasts 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Automotive Lighting Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Automotive Lighting Market is expected to grow on the back of growing automotive production and growing gross national income of the country. Moreover, the country is the second largest automobile market across the globe and growing purchasing power of individuals will result in expansion of the automobile lighting market in forecast period.Lighting is a fundamental part in car vehicles, assuming a vital part in car security. The lighting system comprises of front, rear, side, fog and interiors lights. It gives brightening to the driver and helps other vehicle drivers and pedestrians making a course for identify the vehicle's position and size. Some of the major players operating in the United States Automotive Lighting Market are Denso Corporation, Hella, Osram, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Valeo, Hyundai Mobis, Koito, Stanley Electric Co, General Electric Company, Oracle Lightning etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Competitive LandscapeCompany Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Automotive Lighting Market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Research Methodology 2. Product Overview 3. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Automotive Lighting Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. United States Automotive Lighting Production Overview 7. United States Automotive Lighting Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value & Volume7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) & Off the Road Vehicle (OTR))7.2.2. By Application (Front Light, Rear Light, Side Light, Fog Light and Interior Light)7.2.3. By Technology (LED, Xenon and Halogen)7.2.4. By Company7.2.5. By Region7.2.6. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)7.3. Market Attractive Index (By Vehicle Type)7.4. Market Attractive Index (By Region)7.5. Market Attractive Index (By OEM Vs. Replacement)7.6. Voice of Customers 8. United States Passenger Car Automotive Lighting Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value & Volume8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Vehicle Type8.2.2. By Application8.2.3. By Technology8.2.4. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement) 9. United States Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Automotive Lighting Market Outlook 10. United States Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Automotive Lighting Market Outlook 11. United States Off-The-Road (OTR) Automotive Lighting Market Outlook 12. Import-Export Analysis Export 13. Market Dynamics13.1. Market Drivers13.2. Market Challenges 14. Market Trends & Developments 15. Pricing Analysis 16. United States Economic Profile 17. Competitive Landscape17.1. HELLA Automotive Sales, Inc.17.2. Valeo17.3. Osram America17.4. Stanley Electric Co17.5. Kioto17.6. Hyundai Mobis17.7. Denso Corporation17.8. Magneti Marelli17.9. General Electricity Company 18. Strategic Recommendations

