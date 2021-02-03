United States And European Union Laboratory Information Management Systems Markets 2021: Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic On Market Revenue Potential

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transition to Hybrid Cloud Services to Trigger the Growth of Laboratory Information Management Systems in the United States and European Union, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transition to Hybrid Cloud Services to Trigger the Growth of Laboratory Information Management Systems in the United States and European Union, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service identifies the largest revenue-generating as well as the fastest-growing end-user segment in the industry. The publisher's Transformational Health team provides critical insights into the US and EU laboratory information management system (LIMS) industry, highlighting the key growth opportunities, market revenue forecast, and trends that will play an important role in industry growth.

The US and EU LIMS market covered in this study is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical, biobanks, clinical diagnostics, government, and academic institutions) and by product type (thick-client, thin-client, and cloud-native). The market forecast is provided through 2026, capturing the interesting trends, developments and end-user dynamics that will influence the growth of industry participants.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market revenue potential for both the United States and the European Union are also detailed. Strategic imperatives needed to consolidate the customer base as well as improve market penetration are clearly outlined. The study also provides comprehensive insights on the complex dynamics in the LIMS industry with regard to pricing trends, production adoption trends, and the key industry participants. It also profiles the competitive environment in the LIMS industry, outlining the strategy and capabilities of the top competitors.

With this research service, the publisher's Transformational Health group offers insightful analysis in the form of key growth opportunities that revolve around the use of artificial intelligence in LIMS for quality assurance and quality control of manufacturing, client expectations in the biobanking industry, and the adoption of hybrid cloud for flexible and agile data management.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Strategic Imperatives for the US and EU LIMS Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of the Study

LIMS End Users

LIMS

LIMS Workflow and Core Functionalities

US Key Growth Metrics

EU Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Forecast Methodology

US LIMS Revenue Forecast

US LIMS Revenue Forecast Analysis

EU LIMS Revenue Forecast

EU LIMS Revenue Forecast Analysis

US LIMS COVID-19 Impact Forecast

EU LIMS COVID-19 Impact Forecast

US and EU LIMS COVID-19 Impact Forecast Analysis

US LIMS Market Share Forecast by End-User Segment

EU LIMS Market Share Forecast by End-User Segment

US and EU LIMS Market Share Forecast by End-User Segment Analysis

Pricing Trends and Analysis

LIMS Segmentation by Product Type

Comparative Analysis

Adoption Curve of LIMS Solutions by Product Type

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Top Competitor: LabWare

Top Competitor: LabVantage

Top Competitor: Thermo Fisher Scientific (Core Informatics)

Top Competitor: Abbott Informatics

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity Summary

Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence for Predictive Maintenance in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 2: LIMS Solutions with Flexible Module Capabilities for the Biobanking Industry

Growth Opportunity 3: Transition to Hybrid Cloud Platform

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppxebm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-and-european-union-laboratory-information-management-systems-markets-2021-impact-of-the-covid-19-pandemic-on-market-revenue-potential-301221096.html

SOURCE Research and Markets