United States Air Quality Analyzers (Portable, Fixed) Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2020 & 2021-2028 By Product, Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical, Biological), & Application

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Portable, Fixed), By Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical, Biological), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. air quality analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2028

The U.S. market for air quality analyzers is primarily driven by the increasing awareness pertaining to the monitoring of air quality in indoor spaces.Proper maintenance of indoor air quality in schools and offices is essential for the comfort and health of students and employees. Ill-effects caused by poor indoor air quality such as fatigue, headache, and irritation to the eyes, throat, lungs, and nose, contributed to the rising demand for monitoring air quality, in turn, complementing the market growth.The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for the early detection of biological contaminants such as viruses, bacteria, and house dust in the air, thereby fueling the growth of the U.S. market for air quality analyzers. Increasing pollution and rising awareness among the masses about the importance of indoor air quality are expected to drive the market.Manufacturers of air quality analyzers are focusing on launching innovative products using advanced technology to measure air quality in various applications. For instance, in June 2020, Siemens launched a real-time air quality monitoring system that measures pollutants, humidity, and temperature. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market Report Highlights

By product, portable indoor analyzers are expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2028 as these analyzers are easier to maintain and repair as compared to fixed analyzers

In terms of pollutant type, the biological segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period as these pollutants can cause allergies, influenza, watery eyes, and cough due to which demand for air quality analyzers is rising to monitor air quality

The commercial application segment led the market and accounted for 43.0% share of the U.S. revenue in 2020 owing to the rising worker safety in the commercial sector as the pollutants in indoor settings can cause illness and allergic reactions

The manufacturers of air quality analyzers are focusing on launching new products in North America . In January 2021 , TSI launched a new air quality monitor named Q-Trak XP Indoor Air Quality, which is available only in North America

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope1.1. Research Methodology1.2. Research Scope & Assumption1.3. Information Procurement1.4. Information Analysis1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization1.6. Data Validation & Publishing Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segmental Outlook2.3. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Value Chain Analysis3.4. Regulatory Framework3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Market driver analysis3.5.2. Market restraints analysis3.5.3. Industry challenges3.6. Porter's Five Forces Model3.7. PESTEL Analysis3.8. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.9. Air Quality Analyzers Product Design Innovators3.9.1. Product Innovation Examples3.9.2. Upcoming Technology/ Product Quality Upgrades3.10. Industry 4.0 Trends Chapter 4. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Price Trend Analysis Chapter 5. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20285.2. Fixed Indoor Analyzers5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3. Portable Indoor Analyzers Chapter 6. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Pollutant Type Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Pollutant Type Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20286.2. Chemical6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3. Physical6.4. Biological Chapter 7. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis7.1. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20287.2. Industrial7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3. Educational Institutions7.4. Commercial7.5. Residential Chapter 8. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Competitive Landscape8.1. Key Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization8.3. Strategic Framework8.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis8.5. Public Companies8.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis8.6. Private Companies8.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1. Company overview9.2. Financial performance9.3. Product benchmarking9.4. Strategic initiatives

Siemens AG

TSI

Emerson Electric Co.

Aeroqual

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

IQAir

Honeywell International Inc.

Camfil

3M

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

