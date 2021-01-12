United States $59 Million Graphene Markets, 2020-2024 - Higher Use Of Graphene-Based Materials For Tissue Engineering

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Graphene Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Graphene Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US graphene market is anticipated to reach US$59.01 million in 2024, escalating at a CAGR of 22% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The market experienced growth due to factors such as increasing air pollution in the US, surging nuclear electricity generation volume and rising clean water shortage. The growth in the US graphene market is also expected to be driven by the surging demand for graphene electronics in the future years. However, the limited production volume of graphene would impose challenges on the market.

The US graphene market by product can be segmented into the following segments: graphene nanoplatelets, graphene oxide and others. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by graphene nanoplatelets, followed by graphene oxide.

The US graphene market by end-user can be segmented into the following five segments: electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare and energy. The highest share of the market in 2019 was held by electronics segment, followed by automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare and energy segment. Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US graphene market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (XG Sciences, Haydale Limited, CVD Equipment Corporation, Directa Plus, NanoXplore Inc and ACS Materials) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Graphene Producers

Raw Material Providers

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction - Graphene1.2 Properties of Graphene1.3 Potential Applications of Graphene

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Impact on Graphene Demand2.2 Role of Graphene in Pandemic Spread Control

3. The US Market Analysis3.1 The US Graphene Market by Value3.2 The US Graphene Market Forecast by Value3.3 The US Graphene Market by Product3.3.1 The US Graphene Nanoplatelets Market by Value 3.3.2 The US Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 The US Graphene Oxide Market by Value3.3.4 The US Graphene Oxide Market Forecast by Value3.4 The US Graphene Market by End User3.4.1 The US Electronics Graphene Market by Value 3.4.2 The US Electronics Graphene Market Forecast by Value3.4.3 The US Automotive Graphene Market by Value3.4.4 The US Automotive Graphene Market Forecast by Value3.4.5 The US Aerospace & Defense Graphene Market by Value3.4.6 The US Aerospace & Defense Graphene Market Forecast by Value3.4.7 The US Healthcare Graphene Market by Value3.4.8 The US Healthcare Graphene Market Forecast by Value3.4.9 The US Energy Graphene Market by Value 3.4.10 The US Energy Graphene Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Degrading Air Quality4.1.2 Surge in Nuclear Electricity Generation4.1.3 Rising Clean Water Shortage4.1.4 Higher Use of Graphene-Based Materials for Tissue Engineering4.2 Key Trends & Developments4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Graphene Electronics4.3 Challenges4.3.1 Limited Production Volume

5. Competitive Landscape5.1 Global Market5.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players 5.1.3 Research & Development Expenditure Comparison - Key Players

6. Company Profiles6.1 XG Sciences6.1.1 Business Overview6.1.2 Financial Overview 6.1.3 Business Strategies 6.2 Haydale Limited6.3 CVD Equipment Corporation6.4 Directa Plus6.5 NanoXplore Inc.6.6 ACS Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyy0y7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-59-million-graphene-markets-2020-2024---higher-use-of-graphene-based-materials-for-tissue-engineering-301206312.html

SOURCE Research and Markets