United States $35.7 Billion HVAC Services Market To 2030 - Increasing Demand For Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) Services

The "U.S. HVAC Services Market Research Report: By Type, Equipment Type, Implementation Type, End User - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the U.S. HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) service market generated a revenue of $25,625.8 million and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2020 and 2030. Furthermore, the market would reach a valuation of $35,714.5 million in 2030. The increasing focus on environmental sustainability and green energy is pushing up the requirement for HVAC systems and services. In addition to this, the increasing construction and infrastructural development activities in the country are fueling the market advancement.The COVID-19 pandemic has completely transformed the way people go about their daily lives. With strict social distancing becoming highly essential for controlling the spread of the virus, many HVAC companies are witnessing extremely slow revenue generation and even negative growth rates in some countries.Depending on type, the U.S. HVAC service market is divided into consulting, installation, maintenance & repair, and upgradation/replacement. Out of these, the upgradation/replacement category recorded the highest growth in the market in the past. In the future years, the consulting category is predicted to demonstrate the highest growth rate in the market in the forthcoming years. Visual inspection is included in consulting services and it is conducted by a HVAC technician, who identifies and detects the potential issues and problems in the HVAC system before recommending it for thorough maintenance.When the equipment type is taken into consideration, the U.S. HVAC service market is classified into heating, ventilation, and cooling. Amongst these, the ventilation category is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in the market in the future years. The latest amendment of 2016, the Standard 62.2-2016 developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) states the acceptable IAQ levels that need to be maintained in the commercial and residential buildings. The mandatory maintenance of a minimum IAQ in the U.S. is boosting the sales of air cleaners in the country.In the U.S., the southern region recorded the highest revenue growth in the U.S. HVAC service market in the years gone by. This was because of the fact that the climate varies a lot in the southern cities as compared to the cities located in the other parts of the country. The presence of such varying weather conditions positively impacts the sales of HVAC systems. This, in turn, pushes up the demand for HVAC services. Many areas located in the southern part of the country are offering lucrative growth opportunities to the market players, who can now set up their operations in these areas for gaining a competitive edge in the market. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Research Scope1.4 Key Stakeholders Chapter 2. Research Methodology2.1 Secondary Research2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Data Triangulation2.5 Assumptions for the Study Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Type4.1.1.1 Installation4.1.1.2 Upgradation/replacement4.1.1.3 Maintenance & repair4.1.1.4 Consulting4.1.2 By Equipment Type4.1.2.1 Heating4.1.2.1.1 Furnaces4.1.2.1.2 Heat pumps4.1.2.1.3 Boilers4.1.2.1.4 Unitary heaters4.1.2.2 Ventilation4.1.2.2.1 Humidifiers/dehumidifiers4.1.2.2.2 Air cleaners4.1.2.2.3 Ventilation fans4.1.2.2.4 AHUs and FCUs4.1.2.3 Cooling4.1.2.3.1 VRF systems4.1.2.3.2 Ducted splits/packaged units4.1.2.3.3 Split units4.1.2.3.4 Chillers4.1.2.3.5 Room ACs4.1.3 By Implementation Type4.1.3.1 New construction4.1.3.2 Retrofit buildings4.1.4 By End User4.1.4.1 Residential4.1.4.2 Commercial4.1.4.2.1 Offices and buildings4.1.4.2.2 Supermarkets/hypermarkets4.1.4.2.3 Government4.1.4.2.4 Healthcare4.1.4.2.5 Hospitality4.1.4.2.6 Transportation4.1.4.2.7 Others4.1.4.3 Industrial4.1.4.3.1 Oil & gas4.1.4.3.2 Food & beverage4.1.4.3.3 Automotive4.1.4.3.4 Energy & utilities4.1.4.3.5 Others4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Trends4.3.1.1 Rising demand for smart HVAC systems4.3.2 Drivers4.3.2.1 Growing construction industry4.3.2.2 Increasing focus toward energy efficiency4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on the market forecast4.3.3 Restraints4.3.3.1 Shortage of skilled labor and high technician cost4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on the market forecast4.3.4 Opportunities4.3.4.1 Growing manufacturing industry4.3.4.2 Increasing demand for annual maintenance contract (AMC) services4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. HVAC Services Market4.4.1 Global Share by Countries4.4.2 Global Scenario of COVID-19 Impact4.4.3 COVID-19 Scenario4.4.4 Future Scenario4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 5. U.S. Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Type5.2 By Equipment Type5.2.1 Heating, by Type5.2.2 Ventilation, by Type5.2.3 Cooling, by Type5.3 By Implementation Type5.4 By End User5.4.1 Commercial, by Type5.4.2 Industrial, by Type5.5 By Region Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players6.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players6.3 Strategic Developments of Market Players6.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions6.3.2 Partnerships Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Product and Service Offerings

