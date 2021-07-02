United States $30.66 Bn Sleep Aids Markets, 1995-2020 & 2021-2025: Medications, Premium Mattresses, High Tech Pillows, CPAP Devices, White Noise Machines, Smartphone Apps, And More

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Sleep Aids Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fully 58% of Americans are estimated to experience insomnia symptoms or sleep disorders. Companies across America are trying to sell us a perfect night's sleep with medications, premium mattresses, high tech pillows, CPAP devices, white noise machines, smartphone apps, and more. All of this has become a $30 billion a year industry.

Sleep labs were hit hard by the pandemic as they shifted to mostly at-home tests and telemedicine. However, the CPAPs market has grown strongly, along with OTC sleep aids/supplements and apps. The mattress and pillows market also held up well as consumers focused more on making their home more comfortable. The study has complete coverage of the pandemic's effect on all market segments.

As obesity rates climb and Americans age, more people are developing sleep apnea and other sleep disorders. Plus, stressors related to the 2020 election, the pandemic and recession are resulting in more sleepless nights for Americans. There are now an estimated 4,400 "sleep labs or centers" in the United States. These labs perform sleep studies and help design treatment programs for insomniacs and those with sleep apnea.

This study examines the "sleep" market and all its segments, covering markets for:anti-insomnia drugs and OTC supplements, sleep labs/centers, mattresses and pillows, CPAPs (continuous positive airway pressure devices) for sleep apnea, and retail sleep aids: earplugs, sleep lamps, sound conditioning machines, eye masks, books on sleep). The report also includes extensive sleep lab metrics (patient volumes, bed counts, fees, more).

The study includes: $ market size/growth for 1995-2020, with 2021 and 2025 Forecasts, patient demographics, 16 in-depth competitor profiles, analysis of market nature & structure, history and evolution, reimbursement issues and the effect of Medicare rulings regarding home testing.

Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology

Glossary of sleep disorder terms

List of major private & public sector information source used

Executive Overview of Major Findings

Highlights of ALL study chapters:

Market definition and scope: mkt. segments included

Scope of sleep deprivation in America: prevalence rates of insomnia, causes, no. of sleep disorders, description of most common sleep disorders, NSF vs. other polls.

Nature of the field of sleep medicine and somnology: history/evolution of sleep labs, number, multiple-site chains, mkt. size 1997-2025 F

Major Market Trends: discussion of. sleep lab reimbursement and consolidation, disruption of mattress market, effects of Covid-19 pandemic on market value, shift to more at-home sleep studies, CPAP market's strong growth, insomnia drug mkt. dollar value decline due to generics.

Market Segments Outlooks and Size (1995-2025 F $ value, 2020 performance, 2021 Forecast, 2025 long-term Forecast

Mattress & pillows market

Sleep centers market

CPAP market

Rx and OTC sleeping medications market

Retail sleep aids market

Market Size & Growth

Market Definition & Scope: the markets comprising total sleep market

Discussion of the historical growth of the market, performance during recessions

Analysis of the market by McKinsey & Company

Market size/growth/performance during 2019 and 2020 during the pandemic

Outlook and forecast for 2021 & 2025

The Mattresses Market

The Sleep Pillows Market

The Insomnia Medications Market

The Sleep Labs Market

The Sleep Apnea Devices Market

The Retail Sleep Aids Market

Companies Mentioned

Casper

Foundation Surgery Affiliates

MedBridge Healthcare

Novasom

ResMed

Respironics

Simmons-Serta

Sleep Holdings

Sleep Number Co.

SleepMed

Tempur-Sealy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9v73i Source: Marketdata LLC

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-30-66-bn-sleep-aids-markets-1995-2020--2021-2025-medications-premium-mattresses-high-tech-pillows-cpap-devices-white-noise-machines-smartphone-apps-and-more-301325011.html

SOURCE Research and Markets