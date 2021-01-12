United States $3.6 Billion Automotive Wrap Films Market Analysis And Segment Forecasts To 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Automotive Wrap Films Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Heavy Duty Vehicles, Medium Duty Vehicles, Light Duty Vehicles), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. automotive wrap films market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027. Growing trend of company spending on automobile advertising and offering sponsorships to automotive race team in order to increase the visibility of the company is expected to drive the market.

Companies operating in consumer goods, food and beverages, electrical and electronics, tourism, and various other industries are using vehicle wrap films for advertising and showcasing their product offerings. Companies operating in these industries hire vehicles from fleet owners and use customized vehicle graphics with company names and logos imprinted on them.

Additionally, the films are a cost-effective solution, which maintains the original paint job and provides a high resale value for the vehicles. The minimum service life for good quality vehicle graphics ranges from 5 to 6 years. Rising trend of hydro dipping poses a challenge in the growth of the market.

The films offer the flexibility to get the vehicle fully wrapped or semi-wrapped depending upon the requirement. These wraps can be a bit expensive than paint in the case of complex designs. However, with high quality, the overall return on investment in the case of vehicle wrapping is high as compared to vehicle paint. Automotive graphics are a cost-effective option when the paint cost is expected to be very high.

For example, in the case of racing cars, as these cars often require quick color and design changes depending upon their sponsors, company, and branding. The low cost of wraps as compared to vehicle paints makes it suitable for these applications, which, in turn, is anticipated to increase the demand over the forecast period.

U.S. Automotive Wrap Films Market Report Highlights

The market is anticipated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027.

by 2027 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027. The light duty vehicles application segment accounted for 52.7% of the overall revenue share in 2019. This high share is attributed to rising trend of consumer spending on personalized customization in their vehicles, which majorly constitutes light weight vehicles.

The growing demand for hydro dipping poses a challenge in the growth of the market as hydro dipping is relatively easy and cost-effective solution for customization.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope1.2. Market Definition1.3. Information Procurement1.4. Information Analysis1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market summary2.2. Segmental Outlook Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Global Plastic Films Market3.1.2. Global Automotive Wrap Films Market Outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Raw Material Trends3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends3.4. Technology Overview3.5. Regulatory Framework3.6. Market Dynamics3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.7. Business Environment Analysis: U.S. automotive wrap films Market3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4. U.S. Automotive Wrap Films Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Application movement analysis & market share, 2019 & 20274.2. Heavy Duty Vehicles4.3. Medium Duty Vehicles4.4. Light Duty Vehicles Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape5.1. Key Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on The Industry5.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)5.3. Vendor Landscape5.3.1. List of key Distributors and Channel Partners5.3.2. Key Potential Customers5.4. Public Companies5.4.1. Competitive Dashboard Analysis5.5. Private Companies5.5.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators Chapter 6. Company Profiles6.1. Company Overview6.2. Financial Performance6.3. Type Benchmarking6.4. Strategic Initiatives

Avery Dennison Corporation

Arlon Graphics, LLC

3M

JMR Graphics Inc.

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

VVIVID Vinyls

HEXIS S.A.

RITRAMA S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvc17q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-3-6-billion-automotive-wrap-films-market-analysis-and-segment-forecasts-to-2027--301206124.html

SOURCE Research and Markets